ROME, Ga. -- Covenant men's tennis senior Logan Hull was named USA South Player of the Week and Hull and doubles partner in junior Paxton Haggerty notched the Doubles Team of the Week award, announced the conference on Monday.
It is the first career player of the week award for Hull, while Hull and Haggerty are the first recipients of the USA South Doubles Team of the Week honor after it was introduced this season.
All matches from the spring season were counted for this week's awards.
Hull, a former standout at Rockdale County, has gone 2-1 in singles play and 3-0 in doubles, all at the top flight, to start the spring season. The senior opened the spring with a three-set, comeback win over Belhaven's Zachery Presnall, 3-6, 7-6(6), 10-7 on Feb. 8. Last weekend, Hull defeated Centre's Max Middleton, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 1 singles.
Haggerty, a junior from Branchville, N.J., and Hull have opened the spring season with a perfect 3-0 mark at the top doubles spot. The duo knocked off Belhaven's Presnall and Joan Soler 8-6 on Feb. 8 to begin the year. Over the weekend, the tandem defeated Centre's Arpit Rana and Danny Nelson, 8-5, before knocking off Thomas More's top team of Gavin Dail and Jared Haught, 6-4.
The singles wins for Hull have put the senior in the top five all-time in Covenant program history with 40.
Covenant (1-2) travels to face No. 22-ranked Sewanee on Friday at 4 p.m. EST (3 p.m. CST). The Scots then open the home portion of the schedule on Saturday against Birmingham Southern (2:30 p.m.).
