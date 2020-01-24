Sedrickia Wynn’s freshman year of track at Highland Community College exceeded all of her expectations after graduating from Rockdale County High School in May of 2018.
Still relatively new to the sport, Wynn went on to qualify for the NJCAA Indoor Nationals in both the 60-meter hurdles and 60-meter dash and paced in both. The freshman took fourth in hurdles and fifth in the dash all while breaking the school record in the hurdles.
For her great work on the indoor circuit, Wynn was named an NJCAA All-American in the hurdles, something she never saw coming.
“I’ve accomplished a lot of things,” Wynn said. “Running in the prelims and making it to the finals, that was something that I had never done before. At state in high school, I would always get to the prelims but never to the finals. Being an All-American and getting first team in our conference. I’ve accomplished a lot of things that I didn’t think I could do.”
Heading into her final year at Highland, Wynn was offered by Murray State, a Division 1 program based out of Kentucky last October.
Competing in her first indoor event of the season last week at the Missouri Intercollegiate, Wynn qualified for nationals in the 60-meter hurdles with a first-place time of 9.05. It took Wynn several weeks into her season last year to qualify for nationals.
“I’m proud of myself because last year it took me until prelims of regionals to qualify for the 60-meter hurdles,” Wynn said. “I opened up with a pretty good time, but it was nowhere near my personal record. I felt like I could have done better, but there just wasn’t any other competition at the meet to push me.”
Wynn fell short of qualifying for nationals in the 60-meter dash at the meet after posting a time of 7.86 in the finals, good enough for a fourth-place finish. She said she is hoping to qualify this weekend at Kansas.
“My ultimate goals for my events is to be Top 5 at nationals and be an All-American,” Wynn said. “I want to continue to hold the 60-meter dash record at Highland and at least get close to breaking the 60-meter hurdles record for indoor. In outdoor, I was a second off from breaking the 100-meter record last year, so I’m going to try and get that this year and PR in the hurdles.”
Wynn will also be busy figuring out where she will run track next season. She said Murray State is at the top of her list right now.
“Murray State was actually my first offer,” Wynn said. “I’m talking to a couple of Division II schools, too. I’m just out here exploring my options as of right now. I haven’t really made a decision on where I want to go yet.”
Wynn said regardless where she runs track next season, she’s looking forward to her next journey.
“I’m actually really excited,” Wynn said. “I love the recruiting process. Being able to talk to different coaches and visit their schools to see how it is. I’m excited to get to go to a D-1 school.”
