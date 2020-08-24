Former U.S. Soccer star, Heritage grad Clint Mathis enjoying California life with his family

The chapter of Clint Mathis’ life as a professional soccer player, which encapsulates an illustrious, state-title winning high school career at Heritage High School, an All-America career at South Carolina and a professional career that saw him play in top-tier professional leagues in three countries and score one of the biggest World Cup goals in U.S. history, is over.
“I do miss it,” the Conyers native said recently from his home in San Clemente, Calif., where he now spends his days chasing his four kids and business deals as a sales manager for FieldConnect instead of a soccer ball. “But my body doesn’t miss it. It was a such a big part of my life. But that part is over. I enjoy my life with my family now.”
It was hard to pick a bigger U.S. star entering the 2002 World Cup than Mathis, who graced Sports Illustrated’s edition that served as its World Cup preview. Mathis, wearing his dark blue No. 11 U.S. National Team jersey and posing with the ball cradled between his right arm and hip, was the backdrop for the headline “America’s Best,” followed by “Scoring Sensation Clint Mathis.” An action shot of Kobe Bryant, who was amidst leading the Lakers to an NBA title that summer, was relegated to the upper-left corner.
Mathis’ time on the soccer field, whether it was during his time at the University of South Carolina, for Germany’s Hannover 96, Greece’s Ergotelis or any of the five MLS teams for which he played, is well documented. Since being drafted sixth overall in 1998 by the Los Angeles Galaxy until 2010, he made a living playing soccer, scoring 67 goals in 283 games, including an MLS-record five while playing for the New York MetroStars against Dallas in 2000. He won an MLS title in 2009 with Real Salt Lake.
But it’s what he did for the U.S. National Team for whom he represented 46 times from 1998-2005, that perhaps made him a household name, even if it was just for a summer.
With the MLS still in its infancy and soccer nowhere as revered in the U.S. as it is today, Mathis and the U.S. team headed to World Cup in South Korea/Japan in 2002. Expectations were lowered, considering the squad scored one total goal in three games during a disastrous showing in France four years earlier.
But during a memorable two-week run, Mathis led a red, white and blue resurgence that thrust soccer into the American psyche, giving Americans the belief that the U.S. could win at a sport that had been an afterthought for decades.
After stunning heavily favored Portugal 3-2 in the first game, Mathis — sporting a mohawk — made his indelible mark in the second game, in Daegu, South Korea, against the co-hosts, when he powered a left-footed shot into the lower-right corner to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute.
“That’s why he’s here!,” ESPN broadcaster Jack Edwards said to viewers as the ball struck the back of the net.
While a late South Korea goal ended the game in a 1-1 tie, it gave the U.S. a crucial point that enabled it to finish second in the group and advance to the knockout round for the first time since the inaugural World Cup in 1930. The U.S. defeated Mexico in a round-of-16 game before falling to Germany in the quarterfinals — a place the U.S. has failed to reach since.
“A few times a customer will ask if I’m that soccer player Clint Mathis and we’ll have a discussion, but it happens very rarely,” Mathis, 43, said. “It doesn’t surprise me that I don’t get recognized that much because I’m in the construction business and while they may know my name, they don’t correlate it with soccer.”
“Clint has a tenacity that demonstrates why he has achieved such success in everything he does,” said Keegan Conrey, FieldConnect’s vice president of sales and marketing said. “By the same token, Clint has a great, low-key approach to sales, allowing him to engage prospects without being overbearing. Maybe it’s the Southern roots, but he can get a prospect on the phone, and by the end of the conversation, he’s become their best friend.”
Mathis recently took time to discuss how he transitioned his time away from the beautiful game to become a “soccer dad” who likes to spend time with his wife of 14 years, Tracy, and their three young daughters and son, as well as the thoughts of the sport to which he’ll forever be linked.
Rockdale Citizen: How has your career as a soccer player prepared you to be a sales manager for FieldConnect, which provides software solutions for mobile field services?
Clint Mathis: It’s about dealing and working in a team atmosphere and trying to get a bunch of people to reach a common goal. “Preparation” is the key word and working toward the end goal together. Whether it’s on the soccer field to win a game or working with perspective clients to analyze their needs, it is all about preparing yourself to accomplish goals.
RC: You last worked as a coach for the Chicago Fire in 2015. What’s your connection to the game now?
CM: I’m a soccer dad and I like watching MLS and Premier League games with my son on TV. I’m still a fan. I like watching good teams play, like the Los Angeles Galaxy, LA FC and Atlanta United. Soccer has evolved in our country and I root for them, but I guess the LA Galaxy is my favorite team. In the Premier League, I like Manchester United. My son is a big Man U fan, too, so I would say that I root for them.
RC: Speaking of Atlanta United, if I told you after you won the MLS Cup as a member of Real Salt Lake in 2009 that a decade later Atlanta would be home to an MLS-winning team that sold out a football stadium for its home games, you would have said…
CM: Yeah, right. But it is amazing to see what Atlanta United as done and what the franchise has done for soccer in Atlanta. I’ve been to a game and it was incredible.
RC: Your goal against South Korea in the 2002 World Cup was one of the biggest goals in U.S. history. Your squad advanced to the quarterfinals and it appeared getting deep in the World Cup would become commonplace for the U.S. It hasn’t turned out that way.
CM: It has been disappointing as a fan of U.S. soccer as far as not making the World Cup but the world is evolving and even the biggest countries are going to have their trials and tribulations. There are powerhouse countries in South America who didn’t make the World Cup and other big-name countries getting knocked out in pool play. There’s no excuse, though, as in life you deal with ebbs and flows and I think the coaching staff has the team right where it needs to be to get back on track once we get through all of this chaos as a country.
RC: How did you adjust to life after soccer, knowing your playing days were over. You did some commentary for the LA Galaxy and were an assistant coach for the Fire, but how hard was it to realize your career was over?
CM: There comes a time when you can’t live in the past. You can try to live in the past all you want, but you won’t be able to move on and enjoy life. I don’t look back with regrets. I look forward to what I have and enjoy all the free time I have with my family, especially on weekends. When you are a professional soccer player, you don’t have weekends to yourself. There is always a game, always training, always something.
RC: If you could go back and time and tell yourself something as a high-school student, or give advice to all aspiring high school athletes, what would it be?
CM: Enjoy this time. The funny thing is that you can never turn back time and get it back. You never know when you will no longer be able to play, so enjoy the time you have playing with your friends and enjoy the time when you are young and you have freedom and a lot less responsibility than you do when you are an adult.
RC: Are you officially retired from all things soccer?
CM: It really has to be the right situation, and I mean the right situation. I love living in southern California and I don’t see myself moving. It just has to be the right opportunity and I don’t know exactly what that is. Right now, my life entails me being a big fan of the game — I always will be — and I will watch soccer continue to grow as I sit back and watch from the sidelines.
