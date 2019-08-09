Less than two months removed from Jeremiah Holloman’s sudden dismissal from the University of Georgia football program, the former standout at Newton High School is close to finding his next home.
First reported by SB Nation’s Eric Henry, Holloman is expected to join the Florida International University football program in the coming weeks, an NCAA Division 1 program based out of Miami, Florida.
In the weeks that followed Holloman’s dismissal, it was reported that the Covington native took a visit to FIU in early August. FIU is based out of Conference USA and includes teams such as Marshall, Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic.
Holloman will not be eligible to play in 2019, but would be eligible to play in 2020 for the Panthers.