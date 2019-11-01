GROVETOWN -- For the third week in a row, Heritage’s Courtney McBride opened the scoring with a short touchdown run.
In those games, however, the Patriots are 1-2, including Friday night’s 12-6 loss at Grovetown. McBride’s 5-yard score with 1:08 remaining in the first quarter gave the Patriots a 6-0 lead, but it would be the last score of the night for the offense.
Grovetown answered back with three second-quarter field goals on distances of 32, 28 and 19 respectively to grab a 9-6 lead at halftime.
Following a scoreless third quarter from both teams, the Warriors tacked on one last field goal midway through the fourth quarter and dispelled any scoring opportunities from the Patriots down the stretch.
While the loss proved disappointing for the Patriots (4-5, 2-2) Friday night, their fight for Region 3-AAAAAA No. 2 seed, which would give them a home playoff game in the first round, is still alive.
A victory over the Lakeside Panthers next Friday night at home would give the Patriots the region’s No. 2 seed. A loss, however, would likely give the Patriots a No. 3 seed barring a Grovetown upset of Evans.
GROVETOWN 12, HERITAGE 6
FIRST QUARTER
Heritage: Courtney McBride 5 run (kick missed), 1:08
SECOND QUARTER
Grovetown: 32 field goal, 8:38
Grovetown: 28 field goal, 4:50
Grovetown: 19 field goal, :10
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Grovetown: 35 field goal, 5:40