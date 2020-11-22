Four Rockdale and Newton County players made The Atlanta Tipoff Club’s Atlanta All-Metro High School Watch List for boys and girls basketball.
Rockdale’s Alana Moore made the girls list, while Heritage had two selections to the boys list, R.J. Noord and James White. Newton’s T.J. Clark also was named to the boys list.
