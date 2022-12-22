Fkilre7WAAAFDZh.jpeg

Newton college football signees pose for a photo Wednesday.

 Special Photo

Four Newton Rams seniors joined college football programs on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Three of the signees were linemen — defensive tackle Justin Benton to Houston, defensive end Anthony Bynum to Middle Tennessee and offensive lineman Sean Thompkins to Baylor. They were joined by teammate Olan Robinson, a linebacker going to Liberty.

