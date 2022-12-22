...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY
NIGHT TO NOON EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to rapidly
begin failing behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures
will fall into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and
Interstate 85 corridors before noon. Further south,
temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 30s through
the early afternoon. Lows in the teens expected Saturday
morning. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with
northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to
40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Newton college football signees pose for a photo Wednesday.
Four Newton Rams seniors joined college football programs on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
Three of the signees were linemen — defensive tackle Justin Benton to Houston, defensive end Anthony Bynum to Middle Tennessee and offensive lineman Sean Thompkins to Baylor. They were joined by teammate Olan Robinson, a linebacker going to Liberty.
The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Benton, who flipped his decision from West Virginia on National Signing Day, was the Region 4-AAAAAAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year as a senor. He had 68 tackles (14 for losses) and five sacks.
Bynum, a 6-4, 235-pound linebacker, had 65 tackles in earning first-team all-region acclaim this season.
Thompkins, a 6-6, 310-pound offensive lineman was a first-team all-region selection this season, as were Robinson, who had 43 tackles, and Glover