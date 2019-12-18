After tallying 1,600 all-purpose yards in his first collegiate season at Gardner-Webb University, Devron Harper was named an FCS Freshman All-American Tuesday afternoon, selected by an 11-man media panel who covers the Football Championship Subdivision.
Harper, a former Heritage standout, racked up 855 kick return yards and 653 receiving yards to pair with his five total touchdowns, four receiving and one returning.
In his first career game, Harper returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against Charlotte and finished the game with 202 all-purpose yards. Harper set a season-high in all-purpose yards with 304, a mark set against Wofford.
Harper was named the FCS National Freshman of the Week after the performance.
The 5-foot-10 receiver set a season-high in receiving yards against Hampton. Harper caught four passes for 187 yards and scored once, including a 70-yard touchdown and a school-record 90-yard reception. Harper notched a second 100-yard receiving game against Campbell.