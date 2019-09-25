Fresh off being named the Big South Sports Freshman of the Week earlier this month, Gardner-Webb’s Devron Harper received an even bigger honor this week after being named the FCS National Freshman of the Week.
Harper, a 2018 graduate of Heritage, was responsible for 304 all-purpose yards for Gardner-Webb against Wofford Saturday night including 235 kickoff return yards and 64 yards receiving. Harper returned his second career kick for a touchdown, an 88-yard return, only to have it taken away thanks to a celebration penalty.
His 64 yards receiving on offense marked a career-high for the young freshman, who now ranked fourth in the country in all-purpose yards with 654 yards in four games. Harper has accumulated 537 kickoff return yards and has caught eight passes for 112 yards on offense.