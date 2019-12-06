ATLANTA -- As frustrating as it was for first-year Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins to endure a 52-7 blowout loss at home to rival UGA last Saturday, ending the Yellow Jackets’ season with a 3-8 record, it didn’t take very long for him to switch gears.
The Conyers native was back out on the recruiting trail only hours after the loss in what will be an important two-week stretch. But before he did so, Collins offered a statement after the loss to the rival Bulldogs, both on their performance and what the immediate future will look like.
“Obviously have to give hats off to the team that we just played,” Collins said. “I still remember three years ago I was the defensive coordinator at Florida, first year in the development of that program, and just to see the impact they’ve made through recruiting, through development. That’s the way it should be. So we’re actively engaged in that part of the process right now.”
Dec. 18 marks the day for high school football players around the nation to sign their National Letters of Intent during the early signing period - if they so choose to do - and Collins is already doing his best to make sure his team adds to its already impressive list of recruitees.
Georgia Tech currently holds the nation’s No. 23 ranked recruiting class for 2020, according to 247 Sports, and is ranked No. 5 in the ACC. Last season, the Yellow Jackets ranked No. 51 in the nation and have not had a Top 5 recruiting class in the ACC since 2007.
The 2007 Yellow Jackets’ recruiting class ranked No. 15 in the nation and No. 3 in the ACC. Their list of signees that season included safety Morgan Burnett, defensive end Derrick Morgan, running back Jonathan Dwyer and quarterback Josh Nesbitt.
Burnett has spent the past 10 years staring in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns while Morgan recently retired from the NFL after spending nine years with the Tennessee Titans.
Collins and the Yellow Jackets have already nabbed four commitments from four-star players ranked by 247 Sports. Two are Georgia natives in running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Dalton High School and wide receiver Nate McCollum from nearby Dutchtown High School.
On Dec. 3, three days after the Yellow Jackets’ loss to UGA, Collins added another recruit to his board. Albany Casey of Baldwin County High School in Alabama announced his commitment to the program, a three-star defensive end measuring in at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds.
So far this week, Collins has made several visits. On Wednesday, Collins was in to see three-star defensive tackle Jerzhan Newton of Clearwater Central Catholic, a current Mayland commit.
Collins and his staff also paid several visits to Georgia Tech commits including three-star Florida quarterback Tucker Gleason of Plant High School, three-star defensive end JhQuari Wiggles of Mays High School in Atlanta, three-star offensive lineman Michael Rankins of Lennard High School (Fla.) and Gibbs.
After inheriting a Georgia Tech program in the midst of a major overhaul following the departure of longtime head coach Paul Johnson last December, Collins took a brief moment to reflect on the work both he and his staff have put in during the last 12 months.
“This has been one of the most historic undertakings of the transformation of a college football program that has happened in 40 years,” Collins said. “The people that get it and the people that understand what we’re going through, what we inherited, the situation, completely get it.
“I know the future is bright and all the things that we’ve learned together cumulatively in the first year are going to set us up for unbelievable success.”