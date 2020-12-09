The Georgia Bulldogs football program landed a commitment Tuesday from Newton Rams senior Nyland Green.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is ranked as a four-star prospect at cornerback in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which also have him as the No. 69 overall player nationally, the No. 5 cornerback nationally and the No. 9 player in Georgia.
He helped the Rams to the state playoffs as a senior.
