...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s
are possible Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.
These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
&&
Newton guard Marquavious Brown committed Thursday to the Georgia Bulldogs men’s basketball program, giving head coach Tom Crean a much-needed recruiting victory within the state lines.
The 6-foot-4 junior, a four-star recruit by Rivals.com, listed Missouri, Texas Tech and Alabama-Birmingham as his other finalists. He is ranked No. 89 nationally on the Rivals150 list.
“I chose Georgia because the coaching staff is the perfect fit for me,” Brown told Rivals. “They’ll push me to be the best player I can, and it’s the best spot for mom because she’ll be closer and can be there with me through my process. The school is great for me academically. I’m definitely ready to get going with the guys there.”
Brown was a third-team All-Region 4-AAAAAAA selection last season as a sophomore.
Georgia also is on the top-six list of another Newton star, 6-6 junior guard Stephon Castle. The Bulldogs are joined on that list by Auburn, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia Tech and Ohio State. Both Rivals and 247Sports.com have Castle leaning to Auburn.
Many medals are issued by the U.S. government to members of the Armed Forces. But what do the medals mean, how are they earned, and where do they rank in terms of prominence and prestige? Stacker takes a look at military medals and what they mean. Click for more.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.