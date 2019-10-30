AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Peach Belt Conference (PBC) released its Preseason All-PBC Basketball Team Wednesday with Georgia College Men’s Basketball placing one junior on the team.
Junior guard Jordan Thomas was selected, representing the Bobcats on the team.
Thomas, a Heritage graduate, was an All-PBC second-team selection last season and was named the PBC Freshman of the Year in 2017-18. Thomas led the team a year ago and was second in the PBC in points per game (19.2), including a career high 32 points at Flagler Jan. 5, 2019.
Bobcat Basketball begins the 2019-20 campaign Friday, Nov. 8 at Erskine College as a part of the 2019 Conference Challenge. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.