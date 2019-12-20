MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – Dynamic junior Jordan Thomas, a Heritage graduate, netted a career-best 37 points as the Georgia College Men’s Basketball team (4-6, 1-1 PBC) lost in overtime to Flagler College (5-4, 1-0 PBC) 98-96 at the Centennial Center Thursday.
Jordan Thomas went a blistering 10-for-12 from three-point range and 12-for-23 overall for the 37 points. His previous career-high was 33, set in the season-opener at Erskine College. The 10 three-pointers also ranks third in school history, behind 13 from Jake Rios (2010) against Carver Bible College in 2009 and 11 from Ron Hood (2002) against Francis Marion University in 2002.
He led four scorers in double figures, as defending Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Player of the Week Wesley Simpson (DeLand, Florida/Union Grove HS (Ga.)) added 17 points, eight boards and eight assists. Junior Justin Cave (Savannah) had 15 points off the bench, flanked by fellow reserve Brandon Thomas (McDonough) at 10 points.
The Bobcats dialed it up from long range, knocking down 18 of their 41 shots from behind the arc as a squad, Jordan Thomas hitting 10, Cave four and Brandon Thomas a pair. Eighteen threes are the most by a Bobcat squad since GC hit for 24 against Carver Bible Dec. 3, 2009.
In the overtime period, Flagler hit three long-distance shots to put some room between the Saints and Bobcats. GC got the game down to one possession on a couple occasions, but couldn’t get the equalizer.
The Saints out-shot GC 48 percent (36-75) to 42 percent (34-81) from the floor, and out-rebounded the Bobcats 47-41. Georgia College kept it close by out-scoring Flagler 37-13 in bench points and causing 16 turnovers while coughing it up just nine times.
In the game, Jordan Thomas climbed the scoring ranks, passing both Stan Lynn (1990) and Larry Anderson (1973), moving to 14th in school history with 1,125 points.