The Peach Belt Conference announced its Preseason All-PBC Men’s Basketball Team Wednesday, with Georgia College’s Jordan Thomas landing one of the five spots on the team.
A two-time All-PBC pick, Thomas averaged 19.3 points per contest last season. The senior and former Heritage standout had career bests in rebounds (124), assists (75) and steals (43) in the 2019-20 campaign as well.
“I’m extremely happy for Jordan,” Georgia College head coach Mark Gainous said. “We expect JT to have an outstanding year both offensively and defensively. I am really counting on his leadership this season.”
This marks the second-straight time that the 2017-18 PBC Freshman of the Year Thomas has brought in Preseason All-PBC honors. He had 28 double-digit scoring games last year, including 13 with 20-plus and four with 30 or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.