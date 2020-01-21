CONYERS -- Trailing by one point in the waning seconds of the first quarter, sophomore standout Jalen Germany raced down court and drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Young Americans Christian School a lead heading into the second quarter.
In what was a back-and-forth first quarter against Flint River Academy, Germany’s go-ahead three-pointer put the Eagles up for good in what turned into a rout in favor of the Eagles, 65-41.
The win gives the Eagles (11-3, 7-3 Region 1-AA) breathing room for second in the region standings and runs their winning streak to a season-high eight games.
“Our offense is never a problem,” YACS head coach Channing Wagstaff said. “We’re averaging right at 70 points a game. I preach defense. They just need to work and if they get out in transition and get steals, the offense is going to come.”
Despite outshooting the Wildcats (5 of 14) in the first quarter, the Eagles (6 of 13) only led 16-14 heading into the second. The Wildcats continued to hang around early on in the second before the Eagles began to impose their will.
Leading the Wildcats 22-18, the Eagles ended the second quarter on a dominant 14-2 run, all of which was scored by Germany and junior Jahvonte Rawlings.
Rawlings knocked down a jumper to increase YACS’ lead to 26-18 with 2:01 remaining before stealing a pass and converting an and-1 just 16 seconds later. After another steal on defense, this time from junior Taj Odhiambo, Germany drilled his third three-pointer of the game to increase their lead to 32-18.
Rawlings gave the Eagles two more points with 28 seconds remaining in the second, completing what was a 13-point quarter scoring for the junior.
“He’s a good player,” Wagstaff said of Rawlings. “He’s a new kid this year that transferred in from Alcovy and he’s just consistent. I don’t think he’s quite reached the potential that he’s capable of, but he’s consistent.”
YACS continued their dominance in the third quarter on both ends of the court, out-scoring the Wildcats 23-5. After allowing the first basket of the quarter, the Eagles marched on a long 19-0 run that saw Germany knock down three more three-pointers.
Rawlings continued his great work on the boards and scored one more time in the quarter on a putback layup. Germany scored 15 of his game-high 26 points in the quarter while Odhiambo scored six.
Leading the Wildcats 57-25 heading into the fourth, Wagstaff began to pull his starters little by little until only Rawlings remaining on the court.
Sophomore AJ Gibbs joined in on the fun when his offensive rebound midway through the quarter turned into his only two points of the game. Senior Dillon Duvall, who had the full support of the YACS student section on hand, scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in the quarter.
Wagstaff said he feels his team is playing their best basketball at the right time and likes where his team stands with seven games remaining before the region tournament next month.
“We’re second in our region out of eight teams and we should be able to hold that,” Wagstaff said. “The tougher ones are out of the way. We should be strong going into the region tournament in a couple of weeks.
Rawlings ended his night with 15 points,12 rebounds and four assists. Odhiambo joined Germany and Rawlings in double figures with 12 points, seven rebounds and a team-high five steals in the win.
