In his first season as an assistant football coach at Salem High School, Aldrick Blunt cant be found teaching young cadets at the school as a Senior Marine instructor. Citizen Sports Editor Colin Hubbard caught up with the former college football standout at East Tennessee State University to find out what led the father of three down his path to Conyers.
CH: Where did you grow up and where did you go to high school?
AB: I grew up in a small town named Reddick, Florida. It’s about halfway between Ocala, Florida and the University of Florida in Gainesville. It’s just a little rural town. I grew up in a single-parent home with two sisters. I went to North Marion High School, the home of the mighty Colts and I graduated in 1989.
CH: What sports did you play in high school?
AB: I came out of there as a track athlete and a football athlete. I was very fortunate to get a scholarship coming out of high school.
CH: What are some of your fondest memories about playing high school football?
AB: Really, it’s the comroderry you build with the guys. We just had our 30-year class reunion, so we’ve been out of school for a long time. We still talk about certain games and still talk about that linebacking corps.
CH: What college did you get a scholarship to?
AB: I went to East Tennessee State University and played linebacker up there for four years.
CH: What sold you on East Tennessee State University? Did you have other schools that wanted you?
AB: I actually had quite a few schools. As a young kid coming out of Florida, if you weren’t offered by the University of Florida, Miami or Florida State, you just left the state. I had a full-ride opportunity to go to the University of Central Florida, but I chose ETSU for several reasons.
CH: What reasons were those?
AB: I was in the Florida Future Educators of America and (ETSU) had a really good teachers program. I knew that I wanted to become a teacher and the school actually started as a teachers college. It also had a dome, so I thought that was pretty interesting. On my visit there, everyone was really nice and I thought that it was a place where I could start immediately. It had everything that I was looking for in a school. I actually stopped several other visits because I knew that I was going to commit there and I didn’t want to waste anyone else’s time.
CH: How fun was it to get to play at the next level and what kind of success did you have there?
AB: Transitioning from high school to college was a little difficult initially because you realize that college is really serious. It became more of a job. In college, you really had to study because everybody is fast, everybody is strong and the competition is a lot greater. For me, it took about three games before I could start at my position. From there, I started the entire time from my freshman to senior year. It just took me a little while to understand the complexity of the game. We didn’t have a lot of successes in the win category, but the friends that I met and the experiences that I gained there was just tremendous.
CH: What did you do after your football playing days were over?
AB: After I finished up there, I was fortunate enough to stay with coach (Mike Cavan), a former Georgia Bulldog legend. I helped out with coach Cavan on his staff as a graduate assistant. I was there in 1993-94 and then went back to school to get a masters degree. I got an academic scholarship, too. One of the hardest things to do was to tell coach Cavan that I had that opportunity to go back to school. But he said it was great and that it was an opportunity that didn’t come around that often. He made that transition from coaching football to going back to school a lot easier for me.
CH: What did you go back to school to get a degree in?
AB: I went back to get my masters in Education.
CH: When did your interest in the Marine Corps come about?
AB: Me and my cousins used to always talk about becoming Marines when we were little kids. My cousin Lewis joined the Marine Corps after one year at the University of Florida. When I went onto school, It was always in the back of my mind. A lot of my buddies from high school were starting to come home from the Marines and had cars and were helping their parents out. I was in school, but I didn’t have a car and I still couldn’t help my mom out. She wanted me to continue to get my education. I saw Desert Storm and remember looking at that and really wanted to join. One day, I was working up there in the summer finishing up my masters and I saw the recruiters station. I pulled in and I almost enlisted in the Marine Corps.
CH: When did you finally enlist in the Marine Corps?
AB: I joined the Marine Corps in 1996. There is something called an OSO, which is an officer selection officer, who basically recruits you if you have a degree to become an officer. So I ended up going to officer candidate school and became an infantry officer. I did that for 20 years.
CH: Where all were you stationed?
AB: Most officers are in Quantico. My first fleet station was in Camp Pendleton at a place called Camp Horno. It was with the First Battalion, First Marines. I did quite a few exercises out there and was fortunate enough to deploy with the 11th MEU. I went to Korea, Hawaii, Singapore, a lot of different places with that MEU. I left that duty station and went to Paris Island and spent 39 months there. I loved that environment. Transitioning young, civillions into young marines was amazing to see. I was a series commander, company commander before going back to Quantico. Then I went to camp Lejeune and deployed so many times. I did three tours in Afghanistan, one tour in Iraq, two MEU deployments and one short training exercise in Rwanda, Africa. My last duty station was in Tampa and I retired out of there in 2016.
CH: What did you do after you retired from the Marine Corps?
AB: I worked in the corporate world for a little over two years and had an opportunity to come here and be a guest speaker for the Marine Corps Ball. Subsequent to that, I was offered the Senior Marine instructor job here for the ROTC program and I took that job last January. I’ve been here a little over nine months and I love it.
CH: Did you know coach Jarrett Laws before?
AB: My first year helping out with ETSU was in 1993. The first game of the season was against coach Laws, who was a freshman at Wingate. Fast forward 20-plus years after I was hired at Salem and I talked to coach Laws about my interest in coaching. He has given me a shot and I really appreciate it. I’m learning so much from him.
CH: What would you say is your long term goal? Do you see yourself wanting to stay here at Salem for the foreseeable future?
AB: I’m definitely here for the Marine cadets and I’m here for coach Laws. I don’t see myself going anywhere. I haven’t put that, 2-3 year box on it. I haven’t look at it like that. I’m here today and I hope to be here tomorrow.