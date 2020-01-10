Sam Miller is in his third season as an assistant wrestling coach at Eastside after joining the program before the start of the 2017 season. A 2012 graduate of Alcovy, Miller went on to study at Georgia Perimeter College and Georgia College before returning home to Covington to start his teaching career. Citizen Sports Editor Colin Hubbard sat down with Miller to find out what led him to his current position as an assistant wrestling coach at Eastside.
CH: Where did you grow up and where did you go to high school at?
SM: I’m actually a Covington native. I graduated from Alcovy High School in 2012.
CH: What sports did you play growing up?
SM: I wrestled all through high school, played football. I started wrestling when I was in middle school at Veterans Memorial Middle School. Up until seventh grade, I was all about football. In seventh grade, I tried out for the football team and because I was a 6-foot, 230 pounds seventh grader, I thought I was a shoe-in for the team. Well, the coach posted the cuts and I was cut. I was so upset and the wrestling coach reached out to me and asked if I would give wrestling a try. I tried out, made the team and fell in love with the sport.
CH: Didn’t Alcovy have some pretty good wrestling teams while you were there?
SM: They did. My freshman and sophomore year, we made it to the state duals. We won a region championship my sophomore year and that was when Mike Moztek and Kirk Hoffman were coaching the program. We won the Newton Cup my junior year and were a good team.
CH: What weight class did you wrestle at?
SM: I wrestled heavyweight ever since I started.
CH: What was the best year that you ever had at Alcovy?
SM: I’d like to think it was my senior year just because that was my best record. Both my junior and my senior year, I got injured right before the region tournament, so I couldn’t wrestle to qualify for state. My senior year, that really sucked because several of the kids that placed at the state tournament I had beaten earlier in the year.
CH: Where did you end up going to school at?
SM: I started off at Georgia Perimeter College. I was there for two years and then I transferred to Georgia College in Milledgeville. I finished my undergrad at Georgia College and then did a year of grad school and got my Education certification.
CH: When did you start coaching wrestling?
SM: Before I moved down to Milledgeville, I actually started community coaching at Liberty Middle School. When I went down to Georgia College, I coached at John Milledge Academy, a small little GISA private school, kind of like Piedmont Academy.
CH: How did you make your way to Eastside after school was over?
SM: Jeff Cher was the assistant principal at Veterans when I was a student there. I met him at a job fair and the first thing that he said to me when I saw him was, “Sam, how would you like to come home?” I knew he was the principal at Eastside and it was just like God shining a light from the sky saying, “Go to Eastside.” I’ve been at Eastside ever since and I love it.
CH: What was the timetable like from the time that you finished up school and got to Eastside?
SM: I got my masters in 2017 and I started teaching at Eastside later that year.
CH: What was that instant relationship like with Eastside head wrestling coach Earl Larimer? Did you guys know of each other before that?
SM: My junior year of high school when Alcovy went against Eastside for the Newton cup, it came down to my match against Eastside’s heavyweight. Larimer was coaching Eastside’s heavyweight. I ended up winning the match 4-2. He saw me wrestle at Alcovy and knew who I was. We kind of hit it off. He’s a good coach and I also consider him to be a good friend.
CH: How fun has it been coaching at Eastside?
SM: It’s been a great ride. We’ve had some high points getting to state duals last year as a team. We’ve had some low points. We lost to Newton earlier this year at the Newton Cup. I’m happy where I’m at. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I don’t feel the need to make a change. I think I’m where I’m supposed to be.
CH: Do you feel like maybe one day down the road a head coaching job would be something that you’d be interested in?
SM: I’m a Type A personality and I like to plan ahead, but my plans ahead are staying at Eastside and continuing to do my thing. I’m not going to say never, but I don’t plan to leave Eastside anytime soon. That’s pretty much where I’m at.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.