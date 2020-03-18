Everyone involved in a high school spring sport — from players and coaches to parents and fans — remains in a holding pattern nearly a week after Georgia’s high school athletics came to a halt as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.
Unfortunately for those looking for at least an idea of how long the hiatus will last and if there’s reason to hope that any of the 2020 spring seasons may be salvaged, the Georgia High School Association’s executive director Dr. Robin Hines doesn’t have a clear answer, at least for now.
And he definitely understands the frustration he’s heard from people looking for information — a frustration he and fellow GHSA administrators share.
“It’s tough,” Hines said. “The majority of emails and communications I receive are typically from — well, I’ve got quite a few from kids, student-athletes and parents of seniors. And it’s like, ‘Please don’t cancel the season.’
“But what everyone needs to understand is that our concern is for the safety of our student-athletes, and also for those with whom they come into contact. That’s a big deal, too, because we go out and we have these large crowds, groups, gatherings. Then there are people who go see their grandparents or parents or people with underlying health conditions and that sort of thing.”
The problem is that the current situation — involving just how long the hiatus may be — is out of the GHSA’s hands for the time being.
With Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp having ordered the closure of all of the state’s public elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools until at least March 31 on Wednesday, the only thing Hines can say for sure is that it will be at least that long before the GHSA can make any sort of decision.
“Well, the first thing is that we’re going to comply with whatever guidance or mandate that’s given us by the Governor,” Hines said. “I feel like he’s handling things in the appropriate fashion. It may not be what we all want, but the fact of the matter is that this is a serious thing. In 38 years in education, I’ve never experienced anything quite like this.
“The thing for us at the Georgia High School Association is for us to be prepared for any scenario. That’s what we’re working to do. We’ll start with (the fact that) schools are closed by mandate through the 31st of March. Now what happens after that, that’s the big question.”
It’s a question that has no easy answer. Neither does a separate question as to what the absolute deadline is for any of the state’s spring sports to have any chance at salvaging the 2020 season and crowning a state champion.
The GHSA staff met Tuesday to update the current situation and begin trying to come up with possible scenarios for a possible abbreviated completion of the regular season and state playoffs in case play is able to resume in time.
“My instructions to our associate directors who are in charge of (specific individual) sports is to look at all possible scenarios and see if we can (resume the seasons),” Hines said. “For instance, is there going to be an opportunity for an abbreviated season and an abbreviated championship? We’re about at the point now to where whatever the championships may be, they’re certainly not going to look like what they’ve looked like in the past. There may not be as many participants, for instance. The way that the regions choose their playoff participants may be different. We don’t know all those things.
“We’ve got (more) meetings scheduled to talk about those things … (so) when we have definitive information that is going to guide our process, we can say definitely this is where we’re headed.”
But Hines reiterate that there is a lot about that future that is beyond the GHSA’s control, so he and his associate directors will do the only thing they can do, which is to be prepared in case they get a chance to act.
“All we can do with this thing (right now) is guess,” Hines said. “If you look at what the NCAA has done, what major league sports have done, what the colleges have done, we’re not very different. If it’s going to be harmful for us to gather in groups, then we need to be prepared for that scenario. If something happens and the guidance from the CDC and the board of health is different and giving us a scenario where we can continue some form of the spring sports and the championships, we will certainly do that.”
