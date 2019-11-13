One week removed from placing schools into classifications for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years the Georgia High School Association placed teams into regions Tuesday.
For the first time since 2011, Rockdale County and cross-town rival Heritage will play in the same region. Competing in Region 3-AAAAAA, the Bulldogs and Patriots will be joined by Alcovy, Lakeside, Evans and Grovetown.
Rockdale County replaces Greenbrier in the region, who is the only change from the region’s current makeup.
Newton will move from Region 8-AAAAAAA to Region 4-AAAAAAA, which will consist of Grayson, Parkview, Brookwood, Newton, Shiloh and South Gwinnett. Parkview and Brookwood are currently competing in Region 7-AAAAAAA.
Eastside will make up the only local school competing in Class AAAAA next school year. The Eagles were placed into the newly-formed Region 8. In Region 8-AAAAA, the schools are Clarke Central, Apalachee, Eastside, Greenbrier, Jackson County, Loganville, Walnut Grove and Johnson-Gainesville.
Salem, who was bumped down from Class AAAA to Class AAA last week, will compete in Region 5-AAA. The region will consist of Cedar Shoals, Greater Atlanta Chrisitan, Westminster, Salem, Carver-Atlanta, Douglass-Atlanta, Redan and Sandy Creek.