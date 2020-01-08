COVINGTON -- Trailing by one point with under a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Newton’s Tijunna Freeman connected on a layup to help lift Newton to a much-needed 45-43 win at home against Shiloh Tuesday night.
Maka’ya Cushion led the way with 21 points for the Rams. With the win, the Rams improve to 3-1 in Region 8-AAAAAAA play.
Grovetown 46, Alcovy 33
COVINGTON -- Locked in a tight battle with Grovetown 15-12 at halftime, Alcovy’s chances of winning quickly diminished in the third quarter after getting out-scored 21-4.
The Tigers bounced back to out-score the Warriors 17-10 in the fourth, but the damage was done in an eventual 13-point loss for Alcovy. Ajoyous Tuggle paced the Tigers with 11 points while Serai Johnson chipped in with nine.
Luella 52, Eastside 43
COVINGTON -- Facing off against Luella, who entered play holding a 5-1 record in Region 4-AAAA play, Eastside fell short 52-43 at home.
Sophomore Lizzie Teasley paced the Eagles with 10 points while Alysee Dobbs scored nine. With the loss, the Eagles snapped a four-game winning streak and now find themselves fourth in region play with a 4-3 record.