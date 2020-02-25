A great week of pitching in the circle for former Heritage standout and current Gordon State softball ace Faith Hager did not go unnoticed this past week for the freshman.
Hager was named the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (NJCAA Region 17) Pitcher-of-the-Week for Feb. 24. Hager was also named GCAA Pitcher-of-the-Week for Feb. 10.
Hager went 1-0 with 11 innings pitched, four runs allowed (two earned), 12 strikeouts, four walks and a 1.27 earned-run average in four games during the week.
