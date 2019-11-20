CONYERS -- In what has been a struggle for the Heritage girls basketball team to start the season, the Patriots found themselves in a similar position at halftime trailing winless Salem 13-10.
By the end of the third quarter, the Patriots managed to build a six-point lead and cruised in the fourth to secure their first victory of the season 34-21.
After losing their first two games of the season, second-year head coach Eric Spivey was very pleased to find the win column Tuesday night.
“It feels great,” Spivey said. “We want to build our momentum. We have a huge challenge ahead of us, especially with Rockdale coming in on Friday. They are a solid team. So we have our work cut out for us.”
The Patriots’ first-half struggles stemmed from point guard Kristyn Goshay finding herself in foul trouble early. WIth Goshay on the bench, the Seminoles took advantage and built a 5-point lead, 13-8 thanks to a Cassidy Cook jumper with 1:33 remaining in the second quarter.
Heritage’s Morgan Snipes drilled a baseline jump shot with 38 seconds remaining, sending the game into halftime with the Seminoles holding a three-point lead.
With Goshay back out to start the third quarter, the Patriots wasted little time in imposing their will on the Seminoles. Goshay knotted the game at 15-all on a pull-up jumper and gave the Patriots a 17-15 lead on an assist to Jaliya Weekes.
With 3:32 remaining in the third, Goshay stole a pass and dished off to Weekes for another easy layup. After a quick Seminole miss on the other end, Goshay led the break and scored with easy to extend the Patriots’ lead to 21-15.
The Patriots took a 23-17 lead into the fourth quarter thanks to the strong play from Goshay on both ends of the court.
“I couldn’t wait for the second half,” Spivey said. “I probably should have tried her in the second quarter to get her back in the game. The first two games that we played she got in foul trouble and that really hurts us when she’s not on the court. She’s our floor general and is an extension of the coaches. She can settle us down and get us in the right position.”
After a quick bucket from Cook to start the fourth quarter, Goshay answered right back with a layup of her own. Leading 27-21, Goshay scored her eighth point of the game on a fastbreak layup with just over three minutes remaining.
With under 30 seconds remaining, Goshay closed out her strong second half with her 10th and final point, a floater off a Sade Harrell steal to end the game with a 13-point win for the Patriots.
“The defense was really good,” Spivey said. “It’s probably the best half of defense that we’ve played this year so far. I think Kristyn did a wonderful job of staying out of foul trouble in the second half. I trusted her and she did was she was supposed to do.”
Goshay ended her night with 10 points on 5 of 11 shooting, dished out three assists and stole two passes. The junior did not commit a turnover on the night.
Harrell finished with six points, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks while Weekes chipped in with eight points, nine rebounds and two steals.
Cook led the Seminoles in scoring with 12 points while Mackenzie Paul chipped in with five points.