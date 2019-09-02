Jags vs Stetson, 9-1-19
Gracie Wilson (13) passes the ball during South Alabama's match vs Stetson at The Cage in Mobile, Ala., Sunday, September 1, 2019. 

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

MOBILE -- Former Heritage standout and 2019 Citizen Player of the Year Gracie Wilson notched her third career assist Sunday afternoon while playing for South Alabama.

After recording her first two career assists in a 9-0 victory over Jacksonville State on Aug. 25, Wilson provided her third Sunday at home against Stetson. Wilson’s assist came in the 89th minute when her pass led to the Jaguars’ fifth and final goal in a 5-1 victory.

Wilson has made two starts in four career games for the Jaguars and is tied for second on the team in assists. The Jaguars are 2-0 in games started by the Conyers native.

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

