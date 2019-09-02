MOBILE -- Former Heritage standout and 2019 Citizen Player of the Year Gracie Wilson notched her third career assist Sunday afternoon while playing for South Alabama.
After recording her first two career assists in a 9-0 victory over Jacksonville State on Aug. 25, Wilson provided her third Sunday at home against Stetson. Wilson’s assist came in the 89th minute when her pass led to the Jaguars’ fifth and final goal in a 5-1 victory.
Wilson has made two starts in four career games for the Jaguars and is tied for second on the team in assists. The Jaguars are 2-0 in games started by the Conyers native.