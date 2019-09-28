MOBILE -- Gracie Wilson’s failed to score a goal in her first 10 career games at South Alabama, but it was not for a lack of trying.
Entering Friday night’s match with Louisiana-Monroe, Wilson had fired 11 shots, eight of which were on goal. With five more chances to score on Friday, the freshman, this time, did not come away empty handed in her fourth start of the season.
The former Heritage standout notched her first career goal at the 38:50 mark thanks to a failed clearance by the Warhawks. Wilson easily cleaned up the miscue and scored to give the Jaguars a 1-0 lead.
Already leading 2-0, Wilson scored again, this time converting from the top of the box.
"She was phenomenal,” South Alabama head coach Richard Moodie said. “She's one of those girls where she's always in and about the shots and the scoresheet, and tonight she could have easily had a hat trick. She played some important minutes."
In 11 collegiate games, Wilson has two goals and five assists.