For the first time in his NFL career, Atlanta Falcons standout defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is headed to the Pro Bowl.
The former Rockdale County star learned of the news last week after several weeks of voting opened up to the public. Playing in his fifth season with the Falcons after getting selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Jarrett said his selection to this year’s Pro Bowl didn’t come as a surprise.
“It’s definitely a good feeling, but it’s not surprising to me, nor my family,” Jarrett said. “Like I tell people all of the time, whether I was taken in the first round or the fifth round, my story up to this point was going to be the same. I always believed in myself and knew what I could do. I know that there is still a lot out there for me and I’m driven to find out what that is.”
Jarrett said a new career-high in sacks Sunday afternoon in a 24-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jarrett reached 6 ½ sacks on the season to break his career-high mark of six set last season.
The Conyers native has also set a new career-high in tackles this season with 68 and has forced two fumbles.
Having turned in several good seasons thus far in a Falcons uniform, Jarrett felt his selection was long overdue.
“Honestly, I do,” Jarrett said. “But at the end of the day, I just kept going to work and control what I could control. It gave me motivation to rack up some more in the years to come. Most importantly, just being a great player to serve my team so we can eventually try to get to a championship. Me being the best me, that’s going to make my team better.”
One of the first teammates to congratulate Jarrett on his Pro Bowl selection was Julio Jones, who was selected to his seventh straight Pro Bowl alongside Jarrett this season.
“It felt good for him to send me that congratulations,” Jarrett said. “He’s a guy that exemplifies what it means to be a true pro, day in and day out, year in and year out. To be able to make seven consecutive pro bowls means a lot. He’s a guy that definitely sets the example.”
After signing a four-year extension with the Falcons last June worth $68 million, the 26-year old said his best years are still ahead of him.
“I feel like there’s a lot out there,” Jarrett said. “There is a lot out there that I want to continue to strive for and (I’m) going to continue to strive for until I can’t do this no more. I’m excited for what the future holds and this is just the beginning. I’m excited to keep working.”