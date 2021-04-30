The fruits of Eric Stokes’ amazing pre-NFL Draft workouts paid off late Thursday night.
The Green Bay Packers selected the former Eastside and Georgia Bulldogs standout with the 29th pick of the first round, rewarding Stokes for his impressive college career and his blistering 40-yard dash times. He posted two sub-4.3-second times at Georgia’s Pro Day.
Stokes fills a need at cornerback for a Packers team that was a win away from the Super Bowl last season. The 6-foot-1, 194-pounder was a first-team All-SEC selection last season and a second-team All-SEC selection in 2019.
Stokes watched the draft with his family in Covington.
His selection continued Georgia’s streak of four straight years that the Bulldogs have had at least one first-round pick. It also is the seventh time in the last decade that Georgia has had a player selected in the opening round.
Stokes started 25 games and played in 36 games following a redshirt season in 2017. He had a career-high four interceptions and 94 return yards in nine games last season and he was one of only four FBS players to return two of those picks for touchdowns. He finished with 78 career tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble on a sack against Tennessee in 2019 that resulted in a Bulldog defensive touchdown.
