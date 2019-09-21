HAMPTON - The Hampton High Hornets picked up their second win on the season and first in region play with a 20-13 victory over the Salem Seminoles Friday night.
Hampton entered the game facing an opponent who also dropped last weeks' game. Hampton lost last week 18-14 to LaGrange while the Seminoles were coming off a loss 41-2 against Alcovy.
“Cut down all the mental mistakes," Hampton head coach Chad Ashley said. "And more specifically the turnovers. If we can do that then we can put ourselves in a great position to be successful.”
The first half was filled with great quarterback play and defense. Hampton’s quarterback Jaivion Dorris orchestrated the offense nicely during the first two quarters. The Hornet’s running game helped also by confusing the defense with misdirections on every play.
The Hornets also played well only surrendering 13 points in the first half. The defense only gave up points when put in bad positions because of turnovers, but they also did their job by forcing some turnovers of their own.
In the second half, everything the Hornets did well was amplified and the mistakes they made in the first half were corrected. The run game began to overpower the Seminoles, and Dorris would always make the right play when necessary to keep the chains moving for the Hornets. The offense was feeding off the energy that the defense was giving off.
The defense was next level in the second half as they didn't allow any points during the duration. The defense had two game-changing turnovers in the fourth quarter, one of which was a fumble and the other, an interception.
“Just a lot of fight, we did some things to ourselves early on, some mental mistakes," Ashley said. "Like I said before, we have to get that cleaned up, but there is just a lot of fight in us.”
The Hornets improved to 2-2, 1-0 on the year. Following a much needed break, they'll face North Clayton.