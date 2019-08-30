SNELLVILLE -- Trailing Shiloh 2-1 heading into the fifth inning, the bats awoke late, leading to Newton’s second Region 8-AAAAAAA win of the season, 4-2.
Sophomore pitcher Hayden Pearson won her second consecutive start in the circle for the Rams after tossing seven innings of 7-hit, 2-run ball while striking out six.
The Rams’ offense was led by freshman Kyla Stroud’s three-hit, one-RBI night while Pearson chipped in with two hits of her own. Pearson (2) and Kaitlyn Neely (2) were responsible for scoring all four of the Rams’ runs against the Generals.
15 Rams reached base safely on seven hits, four errors, three walks and one hit by pitch, but 11 were left on base.
The Rams (8-3, 2-1) will resume action next week at home against Archer on Tuesday.