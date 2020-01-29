With one Region 3-AAAAAA game remaining on the schedule for both Heritage and Alcovy, a No. 3 seed for next week’s Region Tournament is up for grabs following the Tigers’ most recent loss to Lakeside on Tuesday.
A win for the Tigers would have secured their spot as the region’s No. 3 seed, setting up a potential matchup with No. 6 Greenbrier for the rights to a playoff spot in the tournament’s first round.
Instead, a loss has left the door open for the Patriots, who now have an opportunity to leapfrog the Tigers on the final day of the regular season.
In order for the Patriots to jump the Tigers, Heritage will need a win at home against Greenbrier. They will also need Alcovy to lose at home to Evans, the region’s current No. 2 seed.
Of Heritage’s six region losses this season, five have come on the road. The Patriots are 3-1 at home in region play, including wins against Evans, Alcovy and Lakeside. The Patriots’ lone loss at home came in overtime to No. 1 seed Grovetown.
Alcovy completed their five-game road trip 1-4 and are 3-1 at home. The Tigers defeated Heritage, Greenbrier and Lakeside at home and lost to Grovetown.
A win at home for Alcovy Friday night against Evans will secure the Tigers the No. 3 seed for next week’s tournament. A loss for the Tigers and a Heritage win would in all likelihood hand Alcovy the region’s No. 4 seed, barring a Lakeside upset of Grovetown Friday night.
A Heritage loss to Greenbrier Friday night would give the Patriots the No. 6 seed, thanks to the Wolfpack owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. An Alcovy loss, a Heritage loss and a Lakeside win would give the Panthers the No. 3 seed and the Tigers the No. 4 seed.
With next week’s region tournament being played at Evans, seeding will play a key role in both the Patriots’ and Tigers’ chances of making the playoffs and them vying for a potential region championship.
Current Region Standings
1) Grovetown (8-1, 20-3)
2) Evans (7-2, 17-6)
3) Alcovy (4-5, 12-11)
4) Heritage (3-6, 15-9)
5) Lakeside (3-6, 10-12)
6) Greenbrier (2-7, 8-16)
