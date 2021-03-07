Heritage’s track and field program had three first-place showings over the weekend at the Georgia High School Champions Challenge at Stockbridge.
Rashun Fountain won the boys 200 in 21.83 seconds, and teammate Anthony Peters won the shot put at 48 feet.
In the girls competition, Amiel Dabney was first in the 100 hurdles (15.30).
Newton’s Jordyn Ash also had a big performance last weekend at the Jerry Arnold Challenge at Mill Creek. She won the triple jump with a distance of 35-6.
