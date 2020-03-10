EVANS -- Setting the tone early with four first-inning runs, Heritage baseball rumbled past Lakeside 11-5 Monday night, the Patriots sixth straight win against the Panthers dating back to 2018.
Junior Jan’i Belcher posted a career night at the plate with a 3-for-5 performance that included his first career home run. Belcher paired his three-run homer with a double and a single to finish his night with a team-best four RBIs.
Senior Chase Owns led the way with a career-best four hits in five at-bats as the Patriots lead-off hitter and drove in a pair of runs. He also scored two runs.
Jason Allwood, Christian Davis, Darryl Buggs, Zekiah Gibbs and Braden Allen all recorded two-hit performances in the win. Allwood drove in a pair of runs while Davis and Allen each drove in one.
All-in-all, the Patriots pounded out 17 hits and walked five times.
Davis earned the win on the mound for the Patriots, tossing 4 ⅓ innings of seven-hit, four-run ball. The senior left-hander struck out three and walked just one batter before getting pulled in the fifth inning.
Davis was pulled after 86 pitches for junior Jace Morris, who tossed the final 2 ⅔ innings allowing just three hits and no runs while striking out two.
The Patriots will host the Panthers Friday afternoon starting at 4:00 p.m. for a doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.