CONYERS -- Not many basketball pundits around the state knew what to expect from Heritage to start the 2019-20 season with five brand new starters in the lineup and a first-year head coach to boot.
With three of the Patriots’ first nine games against Top 5 ranked teams in the state, a slow start to the season - much like last year - wouldn’t have been a surprise to many. With a varsity squad somewhat experienced last year, the Patriots were just 5-4 through nine games.
The Patriots lost their first game of the season under head coach Brian Anderson to Class AAA’s No. 3 ranked team in Johnson-Savannah. The Patriots later fell to 1-2 on the season after a loss to Class AAAA’s No. 3 ranked team in Eastside.
Since their loss to the Eagles on Nov. 16, the Patriots are 6-0 with a most recent win over Class AA’s No. 5 ranked team, Spencer. In that stretch, the Patriots have defeated three teams with a winning record including Salem, Clarke Central and Spencer.
Anderson said their early season success starts and ends with his team’s buy-in.
“The guys are buying into roles, schemes and plays,” Anderson said. “We are successful because of the buy-in. We believe in each other. There’s always going to be whispers outside of any locker room, but quite honestly, we don’t listen to anything outside of our locker room. This is a special group of kids. They’re friends off the court and that’s evident on the scoreboard. I couldn’t be more pleased or proud.”
The Patriots have found success due in large part to their backcourt consisting of juniors James White and RJ Noord. White is averaging a Rockdale County best 20.4 points per game while Noord is averaging 18.8 points, two assists and 1.4 steals.
White has scored 20 or more points in all but two games this season with his season-high (23) coming in a win against Arabia Mountain. Noord posted his season-high of 25 points last week in the Patriots’ win over Spencer and is averaging 22 points over his last three games.
After missing their first three games of the season against Johnson-Savannah, Arabia Mountain and Eastside due to football, junior Courtney McBride has played a key role in the Patriots’ six-game winning streak.
McBride has made starts in his last two games for the Patriots at forward and is averaging 6.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals.
“Courtney does a lot that doesn’t show up in the stats,” Anderson said. “You’re going to see his rebounds and his putbacks, but the energy that he brings is contagious. He’s been the difference maker in this last string of games. His toughness, his tenacity, the way he challenges his teammates in practice, having him join us, albeit a little late, is showing immediately.
The Patriots will play six more games before the start of Region 3-AAAAAA play on Jan. 3.
“It’s been really fun,” Noord said. “We had a slow start in the beginning, but now we’ve won (six) straight games. We’re on a roll right now and we’re just going to keep it going.”