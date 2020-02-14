The Region 3-AAAAAA All-Region rosters were well-represented with players from Heritage and Alcovy for the 2019-20 season with the two schools combining to award 21 players for their great play on the court.
Heritage’s boys and girls basketball teams led the charge with 12 recipients, seven from the boys team and five from the girls team.
The junior boys trio of James White, RJ Noord and Courtney McBride were named to the first team while Christian Davis, Jalen Boston, Dash Boston and Chase Lackey were named honorable mentions.
White led the region in scoring with 23.9 points-per-game in his first season playing varsity basketball.
Representing the Heritage girls were junior standouts Sade Harrell and Kristyn Goshay, who were both named to the first team roster. They were joined on the list by freshman Jaliyah Weekes.
Rounding out the awards for the Patriots were Morgan Snipes and Tatyanna Washington, who were both named honorable mentions.
The Alcovy boys were rewarded with two first team spots, beginning with senior Oliver Gerard, who led the Tigers in scoring. Gerard was joined on the list by senior Dylan Driver, the Tigers’ second leading scorer.
Junior’s Trevon Howze and Avion Young were named honorable mentions, as was senior JaQuez Snell.
Representing the Alcovy girls was senior Ajoyous Tuggle, the Tigers’ lone first team recipient. Senior Unique Reed was named to the second team roster while both Dalehia Bolden and Serai Johnson were named as honorable mentions.
