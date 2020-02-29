CONYERS -- A penalty kick from Justin Deas in the second have proved to be the difference Friday night in a 2-1 victory at home for Heritage.
Avry Carrrasquillo was responsible for the Patriots’ first goal of the night in the first half.
Carrrasquillo’s goal in the first half gave the Patriots a 1-0 halftime lead. The Patriots were unable to add to its first-half lead despite having several scoring opportunities early on.
Evans knotted the game at 1-all roughly 15 minutes into the second half before Carrrasquillo was ripped down in the box not too long after, setting up the game-winning PK from Deas.
The win gives the Patriots (5-0-2, 3-0) their first 3-0 start in Region 3-AAAAAA play since 2018, as well as their first five-game winning streak since 2018.
Heritage (girls) 4, Evans 2
CONYERS -- Heritage’s streak of Region 3-AAAAAA wins improved to 13 in a row following a 4-2 victory at home over Evans Friday night.
Morgan Baker and Alyssa Bennett were responsible for all four goals scored with both scoring two apiece. Baker also picked up an assist on the night, as did Lilly Broersma and Kaylah Nichols.
The Patriots (5-2, 3-0) will be in search of their 14th consecutive region win when they travel to Grovetown next Friday.
