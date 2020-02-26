COVINGTON -- The Heritage boys soccer team earned a hard-fought victory on the road at Alcovy and had to do so in penalty kicks after both teams failed to score a goal in regulation or in two overtime periods Tuesday night.
Eulices Soriano and Brandon Dejesus scored the first two penalty kicks for the Patriots, setting up Jahvarrie Innerarity’s game-winner to hand the travelers a 3-1 victory in PKs.
Heritage junior goalkeeper Acha Mbanwei stopped two Alcovy penalty kicks to help seal the win.
With the win, the Patriots improve to 2-0 in Region 3-AAAAAA play while Alcovy falls to 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.