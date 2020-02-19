JOHNS CREEK -- A putback layup from RJ Noord with under one minute remaining in the fourth gave Heritage it’s sixth go-ahead basket of the quarter, but a seventh would be needed in order to hand Chattahoochee a loss in the Round of 16 Wednesday night.
After losing the lead on the ensuing possession - the 12th total lead change of the fourth quarter - a potential seventh go-ahead basket for the Patriots was thwarted by the Cougar defense.
Four free throws from Chattahoochee’s A.J. White in the final 20 seconds iced the game for the Cougars and ended the Patriots’ season in the Sweet 16 with a 73-68 loss.
The Heritage duo of James White and Noord each scored 24 points in the loss while junior Courtney McBride chipped in with 10 points. No other Patriot scored more than four points.
White ends his season unofficially averaging 24.1 points-per-game for the Patriots.
Leading Chattahoochee 34-29 at halftime, the Patriots struggled on both ends of the court in the third quarter and watched their five-point lead turn into a 10-point deficit with 56 seconds remaining in the quarter.
Held without a basket for the first 7:30 of the third, Noord converted a floater with 30 seconds left before White cleaned up a Darrion Dalton missed layup to trip the Cougars lead to six, 53-47 heading into the fourth.
All-in-all, the Patriots were out-scored 24-13 in the third quarter. The Cougars shot 10 of 14 from the field in the quarter and knocked down four three-pointers.
The Patriots turned up the pressure on the defensive end to start the fourth and needed less than three minutes to regain a lead when Dash Boston drove to the basket and scored unimpeded to give Heritage a 56-55 lead.
With Heritage holding a slim 60-59 lead with three minutes remaining, the two teams traded lead changes on each of their next three offensive possessions. A corner three-pointer from Noord gave the Patriots a 66-64 lead with just under two minutes left.
Chattahoochee regained the lead with a White three-pointer, 67-66 with 1:31 left before Noord’s putback layup gave the Patriots their final lead of the night, 68-67 with less than a minute on the clock.
Chattahoochee’s White delivered the game-winning shot for the Cougars, a floater that bounced high off of the rim and fell through the hoop.
White ended his night with a game-high 29 points for the Cougars and was 6 of 8 shooting in the second half. The junior also did his part at the free throw line, going a perfect 7-for-7 in the fourth quarter.
Trailing by three, 71-68 with 20 seconds remaining, an off-balance shot attempt from Heritage’s White missed before McBride cleaned up the rebound and was blocked at the rim, ending the Patriots’ chances of winning.
With the Loss, the Patriots season comes to a close 19-11 record.
