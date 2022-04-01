CONYERS — The Heritage boys and girls swept the NewRock Track and Field Championships Thursday night, but they went about it in very different ways.
The Heritage boys ran away from the competition with 249.50 points, more than 100 points ahead of runner-up Rockdale, which had 140 points.
The Heritage girls edged out Newton 203-197. The Patriots trailed the Newton girls going into the final two events, but Heritage had the two top placers in the 3,200-meter run, then won the 1,600 relay to win the meet.
Heritage boys head coach Eddie Snell said consistency was one of the keys to the teams winning the meet.
"That's one of the things we charged the kids with...not worrying about what seed you were and not worrying about who is in your event, just do your best, shoot for your PR (personal record) and just sell out for your teammates," Snell said. "That's what our kids did, both boys and girls, they all competed for each other and that was awesome to watch."
The Heritage boys won all but one track event on Thursday and two field events on Wednesday.
"It was a total team effort, probably the most impressive track meet that these guys have been in as far as being able to compete in every single event and also set so many school records in so many events," Snell said.
Newton came in third in the boys meet with 138.50 points, Eastside fourth with 77, Alcovy fifth with 42 and Salem with 19.
In the girls meet, Alcovy was third with 97, Rockdale fourth with 75, Eastside fifth with 31 and Salem sixth with 24.
A rundown of winners in the boys meet:
3,200 relay: Heritage (Gabriel Oliveras, Emmanuel Gunnison, Jah'Vauni Wheeler and Freddy Baehre), 8 minutes, 30.08 seconds.
110-meter hurdles: Caesar Giles, Heritage, 15.60.
400-meter relay: Heritage (Collin Henderson, Joshua Harper, Quacy Virgo, and Zion Johnson), 41.36.
1,600-meter run: Gabriel Oliveras, Heritage, 4:37.08.
400-meter dash: Jah'Vauni Wheeler, Heritage, 48.20.
100-meter dash: Rashun Fountain, Heritage, 10:54.
300-meter hurdles: Caesare Giles, Heritage, 41.46.
800-meter relay: Heritage (Collin Henderson, Jah'Vauni Wheeler, Quacy Virgo, and Joshua Harper), 1:28.40.
800-meter run: Gabriel Oliveras, Heritage, 2:00.38.
200-meter dash: Rashun Fountain, Heritage, 21:10.
3,200-meter run: Gabriel Oliveras, Heritage, 10:27.80.
Discus: Nicholis Stalling, Heritage, 123 feet, 7 inches.
Long jump: Joshua Harper, Heritage, 23-0.
1,600-meter relay: Eastside (Jhalen King, Johnny Redmond, Stephen Kenny II, and Saabir Berrien), 3:22.09.
High jump: Jeremiah Kendrick, Rockdale, 6-2
Triple jump: NaJib Anderson, Rockdale, 44-0.
Pole vault: Kenton George, Newton, 11-0.
A rundown of winners in the girls meet:
100-meter hurdles: Cameron Hodges, Heritage, 15.55.
1,600-meter run: Elizabeth Glazer, Heritage, 6:04.10
300-meter hurdles: Celenia Rollerson, Heritage, 46.65.
800-meter relay: Heritage (Insiya Magee, Zaria Davis, Alyssa Crump, and Syerra Palmer), 1:46.48.
3,200-meter run: Elizabeth Glazer, Heritage, 14:17.43.
1,600-meter relay: Heritage (Insiya Magee, Syerra Palmer, Emani Asbury, and Celenia Rollerson), 4:11.07.
Pole vault: Maddison Johnson, Heritage, height not listed.
3,200-meter relay: Newton (Joana Godinez, Ariana Cannon, Kendyl Maddox, and Christa Gibbons), 10:55.85
400-meter relay Newton (Jordyn Ash, Amoi Hagans, Klara Bundrage, and McKenzie Calloway), 48.05.
100-meter dash: McKenzie Calloway, Newton, 11.3.
800-meter run: Christa Gibbons, Newton, 2:35.89.
200-meter dash: McKenzie Calloway, Newton, 23.92
High jump: Hadijat Olushei, Newton, 4-10.
Long jump: Jordyn Ash, Newton, 18-2.50.
Triple jump: Jordyn Ash, Newton, 37-9.50.
400-meter dash: Giah Thomas, Alcovy, 58.68.
Discus: Tioni Parker, Alcovy, 104-00.
Shot put: Tioni Parker, Alcovy, 37-10.
