Heritage swept the team titles at the last week’s Rollerson-Baldwin NewRock Track and Field Championships on its home track.
Both teams pushed the 200-point mark, including 195 from the girls team, which finished ahead of runner-up Newton’s 169. Rockdale County was third at 91.
In the boys division, Heritage posted 191 points and Rockdale was second at 139. Newton was a close third at 132. It was the Patriots' fifth straight NewRock title on the boys side, and their third straight in the girls competition.
Elizabeth Blazer starred for the Heritage girls with championships in three races. She won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 46.99 seconds, won the 1,600 in 6:09.83 and won the 3,200 in 13:39.14.
The Patriots dominated in the hurdles, too. Amiel Dabney was first in the 100 hurdles (15.70), followed by teammates Cameron Hodges in second and T’Oni Birden in third. Birden won the 300 hurdles (50.61) and Dabney was second.
Three Heritage girls won championships in field events — Jada Buggs in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), Myrlene Pierre in the pole vault (6-6) and Camryn Caldwell in the discus (93-0). The Patriots also won the girls 3,200 relay in 11:39.47.
Newton’s girls sprinters had a big meet, sweeping the top three spots in the 100 as champion McKenzie Calloway (12.95) was followed by teammates Laliyah Sterling and Amoi Hagans in second and third, respectively. Calloway also won the 200 in 26.56, while Sterling took second. Those sprinters helped Newton to wins in both the 400 relay (49.50) and the 1,600 relay (4:35.94).
Jordyn Ash was a double-winner in field events for the Rams. She claimed the long jump title at 17-2 and the triple jump title at 37-8.
Eastside’s Ateria Mullgrav won the 400 in 1:02.71, and Alcovy got a victory from Tioni Parker in the shot put (35-10).
The champion Heritage boys won the 400 relay (43.65) and the 3,200 relay (8:48.95), as well as five individual running races. Rashun Fountain won the 100 at 11.27 (and was second in the 200 at 22.90), Freddy Baehre won the 800 (2:10.35) and Tyler Young won the 110 hurdles (17.01), while the Patriots went 1-2 in both distance races. Gabriel Oliveras won the 1,600 (4:58.47) with Baehre in second, and won the 3,200 with teammate Blake Fisher in second.
Fountain also was the long jump champion at 22-5, Anthony Peters won the discus at 124-4 and Heritage went 1-2 in the pole vault with winner Damani Romero (10-6) and runner-up Mason Thomas.
Rockdale’s boys team won the 1,600 relay (3:38.12), in addition to individual wins by Makaibri Moore in the 400 (51.52) and Christopher Hullum in the high jump (6-0).
Alcovy had two event champions — Jamar Barkley in the 300 hurdles (43.98) and Duvall Hill in the shot put (48-7). Eastside’s Michael Simmons (200, 22.89) and Newton’s Joseph Alfred (triple jump, 40-8) also posted event wins.
TRACK AND FIELD
Rollerson-Baldwin NewRock Track and Field Championships
At Heritage
GIRLS
100
1. McKenzie Calloway, Newton, 12.95
2. Laliyah Sterling, Newton, 13.42
3. Amoi Hagans, Newton, 13.43
4. Taniyah Kelly, Heritage, 13.50
5. Halani Washington, Rockdale, 13.62
6. Naomi Washington, Rockdale, 13.65
7. De’Ari Landers, Alcovy, 14.21
8. Jaidyn Smith, Alcovy, 14.22
200
1. McKenzie Calloway, Newton, 26.56
2. Laliyah Sterling, Newton, 27.60
3. Ateria Mullgrav, Eastside, 28.37
4. Halani Washington, Rockdale, 28.67
5. Jada Buggs, Heritage, 28.83
6. Jasamiane Donovan, Alcovy, 28.87
7. Naomi Washington, Rockdale, 29.14
8. Jasmin Haymer, Rockdale, 29.95
400
1. Ateria Mullgrav, Eastside, 1:02.71
2. Emani Asbury, Heritage, 1:04.41
3. Tyloni Bailey, Rockdale, 1:07.28
4. Laila Wood, Rockdale, 1:08.36
5. Kendyl Maddox, Newton, 1:09.26
6. Layla Allen, Heritage, 1:10.22
7. Alexis Clark, Newton, 1:10.87
8. Areyana Wright, Eastside, 1:10.94
800
1. Elizabeth Blazer, Heritage, 2:46.99
2. Laila Wood, Rockdale, 2:47.51
3. Kendyl Maddox, Newton, 2:51.72
4. Saniyyah Thomas, Heritage, 2:52.24
5. Emani Asbury, Heritage, 2:52.64
6. Tyloni Bailey, Rockdale, 2:54.47
7. Joana Godinez, Newton, 2:55.67
8. Folds Mercy, Alcovy, 3:16.25
1,600
1. Elizabeth Blazer, Heritage, 6:09.83
2. Taylor Colver, Heritage, 6:33.09
3. Cantalisia Baehre, Heritage, 6:50.78
4. Joana Godinez, Newton, 7:03.34
5. Kah’Lilya Jones, Newton, 7:21.68
6. Lenaya Turnbull, Alcovy, 7:36.54
7. Candice Lusk, Alcovy, 7:44.78
8. Karen Tejada, Rockdale, 8:32.79
3,200
1. Elizabeth Blazer, Heritage, 3,200, 13:39.14
2. Cantalisia Baehre, Heritage, 15:04.12
3. Kah’Lilya Jones, Newton, 16:14.02
4. Myrlene Pierre, Heritage, 17:08.70
5. Karen Tejada, Rockdale, 18:46.97
100 hurdles
1. Amiel Dabney, Heritage, 15.70
2. Cameron Hodges, Heritage, 17.06
3. T’Oni Birden, Heritage, 17.51
4. Kiara Bundrage, Newton, 20.49
5. Jocelyn Branch, Alcovy, 22.40
300 hurdles
1. T’Oni Birden, Heritage, 50.61
2. Amiel Dabney, Heritage, 51.66
3. Seven Dunson, Rockdale, 52.91
4. Cameron Hodges, Heritage, 53.90
5. Kaari Dinkens, Newton, 59.13
6. Naomi Washington, Rockdale, 1:05.55
400 relay
1. Newton, 49.50
2. Heritage, 50.24
3. Rockdale, 52.78
4. Alcovy, 53.50
5. Eastside, 54.18
6. Heritage B, 54.23
7. Newton B, 55.32
8. Alcovy B, 57.43
1,600 relay
1. Newton, 4:35.94
2. Rockdale, 4:43.40
3. Heritage, 5:14.50
3,200 relay
1. Heritage, 11:39.47
2. Newton, 12:40.22
3. Rockdale, 13:23.29
High jump
1. Jada Buggs, Heritage, 4-10
2. Hadijat Olushesi, Newton, 4-8
3. Jocelyn Branch, Alcovy, 4-8
4. Jadyn Graydon, Heritage, 4-8
5. Laila Wood, Rockdale, 4-4
Pole vault
1. Myrlene Pierre, Heritage, 6-6
Long jump
1. Jordyn Ash, Newton, 17-2
2. T’Oni Birden, Heritage, 17-0
3. Hadijat Olushesi, Newton, 15-6 1/2
4. Jasmin Haymer, Rockdale, 15-0
5. Jada Buggs, Heritage, 14-5
6. Selket Portillo, Alcovy, 13-9
7. Kiara Bundrage, Newton, 12-8 1/2
8. Natalia McKenzie, Alcovy, 11-11
Triple jump
1. Jordyn Ash, Newton, 37-8
2. Cameron Hodges, Heritage, 37-3
3. Hadijat Olushesi, Newton, 31-1
4. Kiara Bundrage, Newton, 26-7 1/2
Shot put
1. Tioni Parker, Alcovy, 35-10
2. Mckenzie Rhodes, Newton, 33-9
3. Camryn Caldwell, Heritage, 29-9
4. Halani Washington, Rockdale, 27-11
5. Amaria Abreu, Alcovy, 25-9
6. Alissa Simmons, Newton, 24-7
7. Damiya Smith, Salem, 23-8
8. Sky Adams, Rockdale, 20-3
Discus
1. Camryn Caldwell, Heritage, 93-0
2. Tioni Parker, Alcovy, 92-6
3. Mckenzie Rhodes, Newton, 85-1
4. Alissa Simmons, Newton, 57-4
5. Damiya Smith, Salem, 57-0
6. Amaria Abreu, Alcovy, 56-1
7. Iyanna Smith, Salem, 54-5
8. Leah Brunson, Heritage, 53-10
BOYS
100
1. Rashun Fountain, Heritage, 11.27
2. Tyrell Floyd, Newton, 11.51
3. Joseph Andrews, Newton, 11.63
4. Joshua Harper, Heritage, 11.72
5. Antonio Hardge, Rockdale, 11.86
6. Tahj Jimeson, Newton, 12.02
7. Jeremiah Kendrick, Rockdale, 12.06
8. Henry Hodge, Heritage, 12.20
200
1. Michael Simmons, Eastside, 22.89
2. Rashun Fountain, Heritage, 22.90
3. Joshua Harper, Heritage, 23.83
4. Milton James Jr., Eastside, 24.09
5. Makaibri Moore, Rockdale, 24.27
6. Almar Clarke, Newton, 24.30
7. Nicholas Forbes, 24.51
8. Collin Henderson, Heritage, 24.66
400
1. Makaibri Moore, Rockdale, 51.52
2. Almar Clarke, Newton, 51.68
3. Jahson Gordon, Newton, 51.74
4. Nicholas Forbes, Newton, 53.47
5. Alex Mitchell, Alcovy, 53.77
6. Milton James Jr., Eastside, 54.23
7. Xavier Turner, Heritage, 54.48
8. Jaylyn Carswell, Heritage, 54.73
800
1. Freddy Baehre, Heritage, 2:10.35
2. Kenton George, Newton, 2:12.53
3. Jonathan Foster, Salem, 2:14.73
4. Canaan Dearing, Salem, 2:16.63
5. Christopher Hullum, Rockdale, 2:16.98
6. Jonathan Muteba, Heritage, 2:20.58
7. Samuel Lent, Eastside, 2:23.12
8. Jaden Cain, Newton, 2:27.03
1,600
1. Gabriel Oliveras, Heritage, 4:58.47
2. Freddy Baehre, Heritage, 5:05.17
3. Kenton George, Newton, 5:13.58
4. Emmanuel Gunnison, Heritage, 5:16.40
5. Canaan Dearing, Salem, 5:25.22
6. Jaden Cain, Newton, 5:42.50
7. Bonner Kirkpatrick, Alcovy, 5:46.22
8. Joshua Jackson, Rockdale, 5:49.03
3,200
1. Gabriel Oliveras, Heritage, 10:59.88
2. Blake Fisher, Heritage, 12:00.95
3. Joshua Jackson, Rockdale, 12:36.08
4. Matthew Green, Rockdale, 12:48.20
5. Jaden Cain, Newton, 13:11.87
6. Austin Mock, Alcovy, 13:19.28
7. Tyrell Smythe, Rockdale, 13:32.33
8. Areece Philips, Newton, 14:05.62
110 hurdles
1. Tyler Young, Heritage, 17.01
2. Josiah Avery, Newton, 17.07
3. Caesare Giles, Heritage, 17.19
4. Desmond Martin, Rockdale, 17.71
5. Jamar Barkley, Alcovy, 19.24
6. Marcus Williams, Rockdale, 22.30
300 hurdles
1. Jamar Barkley, Alcovy, 43.98
2. Caesare Giles, Heritage, 43.99
3. Desmond Martin, Rockdale, 45.54
4. Jordan Burns, Rockdale, 46.00
5. Josiah Avery, Newton, 46.55
6. Ja’n Pollard, Newton, 48.16
400 relay
1. Heritage, 43.65
2. Rockdale, 43.97
3. Newton, 45.49
4. Newton B, 46.21
5. Rockdale B, 46.41
6. Alcovy, 46.55
7. Alcovy B, 47.04
8. Salem, 47.34
1,600 relay
1. Rockdale, 3:38.12
2. Newton, 3:42.69
3. Rockdale B, 3:56.93
4. Heritage, 3:57.01
5. Newton B, 4:15.20
3,200 relay
1. Heritage, 8:48.95
2. Rockdale, 9:31.47
3. Newton, 9:47.10
High jump
1. Christopher Hullum, Rockdale, 6-0
2. Croix Moore, Rockdale, 5-10
3. Joshua Harper, Heritage, 5-10
4. Jeremiah Kendrick, Rockdale, 5-8
Pole vault
1. Damani Romero, Heritage, 10-6
2. Mason Thomas, Heritage, 7-0
Long jump
1. Rashun Fountain, Heritage, 22-5
2. Byron Howard, Alcovy, 21-7
3. Joshua Harper, Heritage, 21-1
4. Christian Gibson, Rockdale, 20-0
5. Konata Richardson, Newton, 19-2
6. Jeremiah Kendrick, Rockdale, 19-0
7. Joseph Alfred, Newton, 18-2
8. Roane Wilkins, Newton, 18-1
Triple jump
1. Joseph Alfred, Newton, 40-8
2. Alonzo Hardy, Salem, 37-4
3. Christian Gibson, Rockdale, 37-1
4. Jaden Mitchell, Newton, 35-7
5. Reginald Boyd, Alcovy, 33-7
Shot put
1. Duvall Hill, Alcovy, 48-7
2. Anthony Peters, Heritage, 46-10
3. Osamudia Omoregbe, Newton, 37-11
4. Keshon Capleton, Rockdale, 37-8
5. Justin Opoku, Rockdale, 37-7
6. Armani Russ, Alcovy, 37-4
7. Rontravious Perry, Newton, 37-3
8. Camoni Forsythe, Newton, 35-1
Discus
1. Anthony Peters, Heritage, 124-4
2. Christian Gibson, Rockdale, 109-8
3. Rontravious Perry, Newton, 109-8
4. Chance Johnson, Rockdale, 98-0
5. Osamudia Omoregbe, Newton, 97-7
6. Duvall Hill, Alcovy, 93-2
7. Josue Mendez, Rockdale, 93-1
8. Camoni Forsythe, Newton, 88-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.