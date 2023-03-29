Heritage swept the boys and girls team titles at the NewRock Track and Field Championships, which concluded Monday.
The Patriots racked up 265 points in the girls competition, nearly 100 points ahead of runner-up Newton (168). Rockdale County was third at 103, followed by Salem (48) in fourth and Alcovy (39) in fifth.
Heritage won the boys meet with 231 points to hold off runner-up Rockdale County’s 203. Newton was third at 147, followed by Salem (44) and Alcovy (20).
The results from the meet are as follows:
GIRLS
3,200-meter run
1. Aaliyah Drummond, Newton, 16:09.36
2. Mylani Latson, Heritage, 16:09.49
3. Jennifer Onouye, Heritage, 16:42.95
4. Mikayla Page, Heritage, 16:44.41
5. Akyrah Rennie, Newton, 19:14.60
400 relay
1. Newton, 48.48
2. Heritage, 48.56
3. Salem, 51.74
4. Rockdale, 53.32
1,600
1. Nia Barrett, Newton, 6:08.39
2. Alaysha Holsey, Newton, 6:40.09
3. Mylani Latson, Heritage, 6:42.72
4. Mikayla Page, Heritage, 7:14.50
5. Aaliyah Drummond, Newton, 7:22.23
6. Jennifer Onouye, Heritage, 7:29.92
7. Maia Barnes, Salem, 8:39.68
400
1. Emani Asbury, Rockdale, 57.53
2. Amerie Tolbert, Newton, 57.90
3. Jada Buggs, Heritage, 58.83
4. Insiya Magee, Heritage, 1:00.97
5. Taniyah Kelly, Heritage, 1:02.27
6. Kaylee Sherrod, Newton, 1:02.38
7. Ariana Cannon, Newton, 1:03.48
8. Anishka Scott, Salem, 1:07.51
100
1. Amoi Hagans, Newton, 12.21
2. Alyssa Crump, Heritage, 12.59
3. Mckenzie Burnett, Heritage, 12.60
4. Jori Savage, Heritage, 12.64
5. Nakiaya Jemmott, Rockdale, 12.65
6. Jayla Kennedy, Newton, 12.75
7. Taylor Peters, Salem, 13.23
8. Avani Newton, Newton, 13.65
100 hurdles
1. Trinity Acree, Rockdale, 15.15
2. Celeania Rollerson, Heritage, 15.75
3. A’Lonah Maddox, Heritage, 16.70
4. Jaela Cash, Rockdale, 16.92
5. Kiara Bundrage, Newton, 17.12
6. Neolani Delfosse, Salem, 18.60
7. Maddison Johnson, Heritage, 18.67
8. Jashae Noland, Newton, 20.60
800
1. Kendyl Maddox, Newton, 2:32.08
2. Laila Wood, Rockdale, 2:32.16
3. Katelynn Hodges, Heritage, 2:35.92
4. Layla Burrus, Heritage, 2:44.20
5. Arteria Anderson, Heritage, 2:44.71
6. Emani Asbury, Rockdale, 2:45.21
7. Nia Barrett, Newton, 2:47.31
8. Layla Farooq, Rockdale, Rockdale, 2:58.90
300 hurdles
1. Celeania Rollerson, Heritage, 45.12
2. Joyclyn Streater-Nesbitt, Salem, 48.12
3. Jaela Cash, Rockdale, 51.03
4. Jashae Noland, Newton, 52.27
5. Xiyen Flowers, Heritage, 53.24
6. Jordyn Jackson, Rockdale, 56.26
7. Shyla Adolph, Heritage, 56.39
8. Neolani Delfosse, Salem, 56.47
1,600 relay
1. Heritage, 4:08.95
2. Alcovy, 4:13.11
3. Salem, 4:15.92
4. Newton, 4:24.52
High jump
1. Jada Buggs, Heritage, 4 feet, 10 inches
2. Dani Donald, Rockdale, 4-10
3. Laila Wood, Rockdale, 4-10
4. Jadyn Graydon, Heritage, 4-8
5. Katelynn Hodges, Heritage, 4-4
6. Kourtney Sherrod, Newton, 4-2
6. MaKariya James, Newton, 4-2
Pole vault
1. Maddison Johnson, Heritage, 6-0
Long jump
1. Trinity Acree, Rockdale, 17-10
2. Katelynn Hodges, Heritage, 17-0 1/2
3. Jada Buggs, Heritage, 16-11
4. Taylor Peters, Salem, 16-0 1/2
5. Maddison Johnson, Heritage, 15-7
6. Destini Lewis, Alcovy, 15-5
7. Halani Washington, Rockdale, 14-11
8. Kourtney Sherrod, Newton, 14-7
Discus
1. Madison Davis, Heritage, 94-0
2. Rachari Janvier, Heritage, 92-8
3. Mckenzie Rhodes, Newton, 80-1
4. Tioni Parker, Alcovy, 79-7 1/2
5. Gabriele Paige, Salem, 62-7
6. Jadyn Graydon, Heritage, 62-4
7. Jayla Ellis, Alcovy, 60-0
8. Kyla Sherrod, Newton, 59-10
Triple jump
1. Taniyah Kelly, Heritage, 35-9 1/2
2. Insiya Magee, Heritage, 33-10 1/2
3. London Echols, Heritage, 31/7 1/2
4. Kennedi Zachary, Newton, 31-2 1/2
5. Anishka Scott, Salem, 30-7 1/2
6. Akira Cash, Newton, 28-11
7. Alaysha Holsey, Newton, 27-4
Shot put
1. Tioni Parker, Alcovy, 36-9
2. Mckenzie Rhodes, Newton, 36-7 1/2
3. Rachari Janiver, Heritage, 31-2
4. Halani Washington, Rockdale, 28-7
5. Lauren Dennis, Alcovy, 28-6 1/2
6. Kyla Sherrod, Newton, 28-0
7. Gabriele Paige, Salem, 26-10
8. Nyah Delisser-McPherson, Alcovy, 25-6 1/2
200
1. Amoi Hagans, Newton, 24.89
2. Alyssa Crump, Heritage, 25.29
3. Mckenzie Burnett, Heritage, 25.58
4. Taniyah Kelly, Heritage, 25.94
5. Jayla Kennedy, Newton, 26.37
6. Nakiaya Jemmott, Rockdale, 26.52
7. Amerie Tolbert, Newton, 26.64
8. Jocelyn Branch, Alcovy, 26.98
3,200 relay
1. Newton, 10:36.19
2. Rockdale, 11:08.01
3. Heritage, 12:17.91
800 relay
1. Heritage, 1:40.82
2. Newton, 1:43.17
3. Rockdale, 1:43.75
4. Alcovy, 1:52.02
5. Salem, 1:52.32
BOYS
3,200
1. Alexander Blake, Rockdale, 11:32.02
2. Brandon Ibarra Torres, Heritage, 11:48.86
3. Matthew Green, Rockdale, 11:54.20
4. Nicholas Settles, Heritage, 12:05.48
5. Kelvin Walker III, Heritage, 12:13.75
6. Sheriff Faburay, Rockdale, 12:59.37
7. Parker Peale, Newton, 13:11.09
8. Areece Philips, Newton, 13:34.89
400 relay
1. Heritage, 42.63
2. Rockdale, 45.95
3. Salem, 47.06
400
1. Jahson Gordon, Newton, 48.22
2. Nicholas Jefferson, Rockdale, 48.84
3. Roman Brown, Alcovy, 51.50
4. Freddy Baehre, Heritage, 51.86
5. Olivier Jean, Heritage, 52.34
6. Christian Spivey, Heritage, 52.46
7. Zavion Williams, Newton, 52.53
8. Justin Brown, Rockdale, 53.00
100
1. Mica Ruffin, Rockdale, 10.59
2. Jahson Gordon, Newton, 10.91
3. Quacy Virgo, Heritage, 10.97
4. Zion Johnson, Newton, 11.00
5. Collin Henderson, Heritage, 11.01
6. Malik Brightwell, Newton, 11.32
7. Bryson Shears, Heritage, 11.46
8. Steven Walls II, Rockdale, 11.92
110 hurdles
1. Tyler Young, Heritage, 15.30
2. Desmond Martin, Rockdale, 15.69
3. Kenton George, Newton, 16.11
4. Orin Hoyte, Rockdale, 16.25
5. Corey Stringer, Newton, 17.78
6. Kyle Williams, Heritage, 17.85
7. Reginald Hollis, Heritage, 19.96
8. Marcus Williams, Rockdale, 20.21
800
1. Freddy Baehre, Heritage, 2:01.81
2. Kenton George, Newton, 2:02.00
3. Finley Charlery, Rockdale, 2:02.00
4. Emmanuel Gunnison, Heritage, 2:05.18
5. Nicholas Settles, Heritage, 2:06.21
6. James Miller, Rockdale, 2:10.14
7. Joshua Jackson, Rockdale, 2:17.20
8. Kendrick Rich, Salem, 2:18.10
200
1. Mica Ruffin, Rockdale, 21.49
2. Jahson Gordon, Newton, 21.72
3. Collin Henderson, Heritage, 22.45
4. Quacy Virgo, Heritage, 23.05
5. Bryson Shears, Heritage, 23.09
6. Alijah Reid, Rockdale, 24.04
7. Shavoy Phipps, Alcovy, 24.05
8. Priest McCoy, Alcovy, 24.54
300 hurdles
1. Leterance Fleming, Salem, 40.73
2. Tyler Young, Heritage, 41.61
3. Desmond Martin, Rockdale, 42.27
4. Reginald Hollis, Heritage, 42.77
5. Corey Stringer, Newton, 44.71
6. Orin Hoyte, Rockdale, 44.94
7. Jeremiah Kendrick, Rockdale, 46.26
8. Decorey Sinkfield, Newton, 46.28
1,600
1. James Miller, Rockdale, 4:57.32
2. Joshua Jackson, Rockdale, 5:03.40
3. Alexander Blake, Rockdale, 5:07.28
4. Joshua Edmundson, Heritage, 5:09.56
5. Joseph Gunnison, Heritage, 5:15.62
6. Makii Johnson, Newton, 5:20.54
7. Brandon Ibarra Torres, Heritage, 5:26.58
8. Wilherm Richard, Newton, 5:29.61
1,600 relay
1. Heritage, 3:27.38
2. Salem, 3:33.82
3. Alcovy, 3:43.52
High jump
1. Markell Adams-Walker, Newton, 5-8
2. Elijah Garner, Rockdale, 5-6
3. Decorey Sinkfield, Newton, 5-6
4. Jeremiah Madison, Heritage, 5-4
5. Jeremiah Kendrick, Rockdale, 5-4
6. Ricketts Elijah, Heritage, 5-2
7. Peyton Brown, Salem, 5-0
8. Kam’Aron Patterson, Newton, 5-0
Pole vault
1. Makii Johnson, Newton, 11-6
2. Jonathan Recinos, Heritage, 11-6
3. Kenton George, Newton, 11-0
4. Caleb St. James, Heritage, 9-0
Long jump
1. Markell Adams-Walker, Newton, 21-3
2. Olivier Jean, Heritage, 21-3
3. Decorey Sinkfield, Newton, 20-10 1/4
4. Jeremiah Madison, Heritage, 20-8 1/2
5. Jabbar Onigbano, Heritage, 20-8 1/2
6. Omar Colon, Newton, 20-2 3/4
7. Jeremiah Kendrick, Rockdale, 20-2 3/4
8. Jacobi Davis, Salem, 20-2
Discus
1. Justin Opoku, Rockdale, 115-6
2. Nathaniel Williams, Rockdale, 108-10
3. Christopher Giles, Heritage, 104-8
4. Camoni Forsythe, Newton, 99-2
5. J Rowland, Heritage, 94-10
6. Ky-Mani Israel, Salem, 93-6
7. Joshua Pollard, Heritage, 92-3
Triple jump
1. NaJiib Anderson, Rockdale, 45-10 3/4
2. Olivier Jean, Heritage, 44-10 1/2
3. Jeremiah Madison, Heritage, 44-4 1/4
4. Maurice Harrell, Newton, 44-3
5. Joshua Frasier, Rockdale, 41-6
6. Jaden Mitchell, Newton, 40-4 3/4
7. Omar Colon, Newton, 39-11
8. Orin Hoyte, Rockdale, 37-9
Shot put
1. Justin Opoku, Rockdale, 46-7
2. Scott Avery, Heritage, 43-2
3. Myles Dixon, Heritage, 41-9 1/2
4. Jayden Wilson-Robinson, Rockdale, 40-11
5. Ky-Mani Israel, Salem, 39-5 1/2
6. Nathaniel Williams, Rockdale, 38-7
7. Idris Uqdah, Newton, 36-6
8. Joshua Pollard, Heritage, 36-3 1/2
3,200 relay
1. Heritage, 8:14.48
2. Rockdale, 8:20.58
3. Newton, 9:25.05
4. Salem, 10:41.91
800 relay
1. Rockdale, 1:28.80
2. Heritage, 1:29.97
3. Newton, 1:32.37
4. Alcovy, 1:34.37
5. Salem, 1:41.13
