MCDONOUGH -- Heritage soccer remains undefeated on the season after scoring a 6-0 shutout on the road against Eagle’s Landing Tuesday night.
Eulices Soriano notched a brace in the victory, scoring one goal in each half for the Patriots while Jahvarrie Innerarity, Christian Martinez, Grant Preiss and Justin Deas eached scored once.
The Patriots led 2-0 at halftime thanks to a goal apiece from Soriano and Martinez. Soriano opened the scoring at the 30:15 mark before Martinez made it 2-0 with just over 11 minutes remaining in the first half.
Soriano made it 3-0 in favor of the Patriots with a goal less than four minutes into the second half. Three minutes later, Innerarity scored to extend their lead to 4-0.
With just under 20 minutes remaining, Preiss scored from 25 yards out before Deas ended the game with a tricky goal.
The win improves the Patriots’ record to 6-0-3 on the season. Heritage will resume Region 3-AAAAAA play Friday night when they travel to face Grovetown.
Heritage (girls) 10, Eagle’s Landing 0
MCDONOUGH -- The Heritage girls soccer team ran their winning streak to five games Tuesday night with a dominant showing on the road against Eagle’s Landing.
The Patriots (5-2) defeated the Golden Eagles 10-0 and did so with Alyssa Bennett, DeMari Dawson and Jocelin Ramos each scoring two goals apiece. Also scoring for the Patriots included Jada Milner, Morgan Baker, Sanai Moe and Kaylah Nichols.
Bennett, Baker, Moe and Rylee Breese were credited with assists in the win.
