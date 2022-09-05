FbvAEacX0AMeiOL.jpg

The Rockdale County girls cross country team won the NewRock title for the first time since 1994.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — The Heritage boys and Rockdale County girls won the team titles at Saturday’s NewRock Cross Country Championships.

Heritage won the boys division with 36 points — 10 ahead of runner-up Eastside — and also had the individual champion, Freddy Baehre. Baehre was first in 17 minutes, 35 seconds, finishing well ahead of runner-up Kenton George (18:16) of Newton and third-place Grayson Pointer (18:28) of Eastside.

