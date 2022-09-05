...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Georgia, northeast Georgia,
northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the
following areas, in north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Newton, North Fulton,
Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast
Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Towns and White.
In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,
Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Harris, Heard,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding and Troup.
* WHEN...Through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving upper level system bringing a moist tropical
airmass will remain over the forecast area. Waves of showers
and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a stationary
boundary where back building and training storms are likely
to occur. Most locations within the watch area have already
received 1 to 4 inches of rainfall where an additional 1 to 3
inches of rainfall could occur through tomorrow evening.
Locally higher amounts are possible in training storms. The
watch may be expanded to include other areas that may be
outside of the existing watch area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
The Rockdale County girls cross country team won the NewRock title for the first time since 1994.
COVINGTON — The Heritage boys and Rockdale County girls won the team titles at Saturday’s NewRock Cross Country Championships.
Heritage won the boys division with 36 points — 10 ahead of runner-up Eastside — and also had the individual champion, Freddy Baehre. Baehre was first in 17 minutes, 35 seconds, finishing well ahead of runner-up Kenton George (18:16) of Newton and third-place Grayson Pointer (18:28) of Eastside.
Newton was third in the boys team standings with 56 points and Rockdale was fourth with 82.
Rockdale’s girls won the team championship with 24 points, seven ahead of runner-up Newton. The Bulldogs' NewRock title was their first in the girls competition since 1994.
Newton’s Nia Barrett was the first-place finisher in 25:22 and teammate Lauren Fraser was fourth in 27:52.
The Rockdale girls title was fueled by five runners in the top 10 led by runner-up Emani Asbury (27:23) and third-place Trinity Acree (27:27). They were backed up by teammates Dani Donald (fifth, 28:43), Mahala Gonzalez (sixth, 28:45) and Jordyn Jackson (eighth, 29:12).
