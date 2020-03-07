GROVETOWN -- Four region contests, four victories.
For the first time since 2012, the Heritage boys soccer team has won its first four region games to start a season after defeating Grovetown 3-1 on the road Friday night.
The victory also ran the Patriots’ win streak to seven in a row, the team’s longest win streak in nine years.
Heritage led Grovetown 1-0 at halftime thanks to an Eulices Soriano goal 10 minutes into the match. Eight minutes into the second half, Tyler Lanier gave Heritage some much-needed breathing room when his goal gave the Patriots a 2-0 lead.
With the Patriots’ lead trimmed to 2-1 with under 30 minutes remaining, Jahvarrie Innerarity put the game on ice with a goal, extending the Patriots’ lead to 3-1.
Heritage will play host to Buford next Tuesday before resuming region play on the road at Lakeside next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.