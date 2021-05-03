Host Heritage had a nice showing in the last week’s Region 3-AAAAAA Track and Field Championships.
The Patriots won the boys division with 150 points, 22 ahead of runner-up Lakeside-Evans, for their fifth straight region championship. The Rockdale boys finished fifth at 96.
The Heritage girls were second at 145.5 points (21 behind champion Lakeside) and Rockdale took fifth at 42.
The champion Heritage boys won the 400-meter relay in 42.23 seconds with the foursome of Collin Henderson, Joshua Harper, Xavier Turner and Rashun Fountain, and also racked up the individual victories.
Fountain won the long jump at 22 feet, 10 1/2 inches, and Harper was second at 21-11, while Harper matched the day’s top high jump at 6-0. Teammate Damani Romero won the pole vault (11-0), and Anthony Peters won the shot put (44-4).
Amiel Dabney starred for the Heritage girls with championships in the 100 (12.05) and 100 hurdles (15.11). She also was third in the 300 hurdles and joined T’Oni Birden, Cameron Hodges and Taniyah Kelly on a first-place 400 relay (47.67). Hodges boosted the scoring with a win in the triple jump (38-5).
The Rockdale boys won the region championship in the 1,600 relay in 3:28.41 with the foursome of Christopher Hullum, Tarelle Richards, Antonio Hardge and Makaibri Moore. Hullum (high jump, 6-0) and NaJiib Anderson (triple jump, 43-5 1/4) won individual region titles.
Alcovy’s Tioni Parker won the girls shot put at 35-0.
