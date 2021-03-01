Heritage’s boys track and field team won the title over the weekend at the Heritage Early Bird Invitational, and the girls team took fourth.
The Patriots’ Rashun Fountain won the long jump at 21 feet, 6 inches, Jalen Giles won the triple jump at 45-8 and Damani Romero won the pole vault at 9-0. Teammate Joshua Harper was second in the long jump (20-10 1/4) and second in the high jump (5-10).
Amiel Dabney led the Heritage girls with a win in the 100 hurdles (14.96) and a second in the 300 hurdles (47.21).
Newton’s Jordyn Ash won the girls long jump (17-2) and triple jump (37-2), and teammate Mckenzie Rhodes was first in the discus (83-1) and shot put (34-8).
