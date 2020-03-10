ATLANTA -- The Heritage boys track and field team followed up their first-place finish at the Early Bird Invitational with a third-place finish at the annual Atlanta Games Saturday at Lakewood Stadium.
The Patriots (50.5 points) were edged out by the slimmest of margins, losing to first-place Arabia Mountain (52 points) and second-place Tucker (51.5 points). The Patriots took second at last year’s games.
Sophomore Rashun Fountain led the charge for the Patriots, turning in two great times in the 100 and 200-meter runs. Fountain recorded personal-best times in both events, finishing third in the 100 and second in the 200.
Fountain’s 21.86 in the 200 narrowly missed beating the lowest time run by a Patriot in the event since 2009. Jaylen Davis currently holds the best time with a 21.85 run in 2016.
Junior Jalen Giles took third in triple jump with a leap of 44 feet, 3 ¼ inches while senior Keveione Zanders’ throw of 129 feet, nine inches in discus landed him in third.
Ahmad Upshaw took fourth in high jump while the 400-meter relay team took fourth with a time of 3:28.30. Rounding out Top 5 finishes for the Patriots was long distance runner Gabriel Oliveras, who took fifth in the 3200 with a time of 10:12.66.
Oliveras set a personal record time of 10:19.32 at the Patriot Invitational before setting a new PR Saturday, beating his previous time by nearly seven seconds.
The Heritage girls finished 12th out of 27 schools Saturday.
The standout on the day was junior Amiel Dabney, who took first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.23.
Elizabeth Blazer finished in seventh in the 1600 with a time of 5:58.08 while Taylor Colver took seventh in the 3200 with a time of 13:10.68. Cameron Hodges took seventh in triple jump (33-8), Alexia Boyd took eighth in long jump (15-7) and Aishat Akindele took eighth in high jump (4-10).
Also competing locally in the games was Newton. The Newton girls finished in 10th while the Newton boys finished in 23rd out of 33 schools.
Standouts for the girls included Hannah Bodus, who finished second to Heritage’s Dabney in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.41. Anaya Arnold took fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:29.14 while Jordyn Ash finished in sixth in triple jump (33-9).
Both girls relay teams finished Top 10 for the Rams.
Devon Holmes was the standout for the boys after taking third in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.61.
