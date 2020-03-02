CONYERS -- For the fourth time in five years, the Heritage boys track and field team kicked off their season with a first place finish in their annual Patriots Early Bird Invitational Saturday.
The Patriots accumulated 75 team points to beat out the 22-team field, including second-place tucker, who finished the meet with 61 points. Also competing in the meet included the Rockdale County boys, who took fifth.
Heritage junior Jalen Giles turned in one of the meet’s top performances after running a 2:03.75 in the 800 and taking first overall. Giles’ run would have been good enough to qualify for sectionals last season and marked the first time the junior ran in the event.
Sophomore Gabriel Oliveras took first in the 3200-meter run and set a new personal best in the process with a time of 10:19.32. After failing to run the 3200 in under 11 minutes last season as a freshman, Oliveras now holds the program’s second-fastest time in the last 11 years.
The final first-place finish for the boys came in the 100-meter relay. The team of Charles Malone, Kobe Friend, Rashun Fountain and Giles posted a time of 43.05 to edge out second-place Maynard Jackson.
Fountain, the Patriots’ standout sophomore who qualified for state last season as a freshman in the 100, 200, and long jump, took a pair of second’s in the 200 and long jump Saturday.
Fountain ran a 21.95 in the 200 and jumped 22 feet, three inches in long jump.
Other standouts on the day for the Patriots included Oliveras’ third-place finish in the 1600 (4:49.64), Ahmad Upshaw’s third-place finish in high jump (6-2) and Keveione Zanders’ third-place finish in discus (130-0).
The Bulldogs were highlighted by a pair of first-place finishes including Noah McGlockling’s great showing in long jump. McGlockling jumped 22 feet, 6 ½ inches, the third-best jump in the school’s history dating back to 2010.
McGlockling’s jump would have won him sectionals last season over former teammate Jereme Faison, who won sectionals for the Bulldogs in 2019 with a jump of 22 feet, 4 ½ inches.
Darren Stephens took third in long jump Saturday, jumping 22 feet, two inches. Stephens would have finished second in last year’s sectionals meet with that jump and how holds the fourth-best jump at Rockdale since 2010.
Nijay Willis, a 2019 state qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles, took first in the event Saturday with a time of 15.64. Willis went on to take fifth in the 300-meter hurdles and sixth in high jump.
Other standouts for the Bulldogs included Chase Malone’s fourth-place finish in the 800 (2:05.34).
The Heritage girls finished in third place overall Saturday, one spot better than last season after tallying 45 points.
Junior standout Amiel Dabney led the way for the Patriots with a first-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles. Dabney followed that up with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.
Cameron Hodges took third in triple jump after jumping 33 feet, nine inches, the school’s best leap in two years. Aishat Akindele took fourth in high jump (4-8) while the 100-meter relay team of Alexia Boyd, T’Oni Birden, Dabney and Hodges took fourth with a time of 51.66.
The Lady Bulldogs’ top performers on the day included Aniah Wilson, who took first in high jump (4-10). Alexis Jones took eighth in the 100-meter dash while Ayana Bradford took ninth in long jump.
The 100-meter relay team of Naomi Washington, Trinity Acree, Wilson and Jones rounded out the Top 10 finishes for the Bulldogs with a sixth-place finish.
