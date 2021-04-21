Heritage High School Patriots nabbed the lead late in the game in a 9-3 victory over Alcovy on Tuesday. The game was tied at three with Heritage High School Patriots batting in the top of the seventh when Joshua Peacock singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Heritage High School Patriots secured the victory thanks to six runs in the seventh inning. Heritage High School Patriots put the pressure on, lead by singles by Peacock and Bryce Canty and an error on a ball put in play by Braden Allen.
Heritage High School Patriots fired up the offense in the first inning, when Allen singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Alcovy tied things up at three when Rodgis Ponder singled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs.
Jason Allwood took the win for Heritage High School Patriots . The righthander went six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, striking out six and walking zero. Jace Morris threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Morris recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Heritage High School Patriots .
Hunter Parker took the loss for Alcovy. The hurler went one and one-third innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking zero.
Raquis Holmes started the game for Alcovy. Holmes surrendered three runs on six hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out 12
Heritage High School Patriots tallied 13 hits. Canty, Allwood, Peacock, and Caneron USHER each managed multiple hits for Heritage High School Patriots . Canty led Heritage High School Patriots with three hits in four at bats.
Alcovy tallied nine hits in the game. Lamar Williams, Reece Payne, and Connor Coursey each racked up multiple hits for Alcovy.
