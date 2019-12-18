CONYERS -- Chase Lackey’s fastbreak dunk with 3:21 remaining in the fourth quarter - figuratively speaking - ended the game with a double-digit victory for the Heritage Patriots Tuesday night at home.
After overcoming a double-digit deficit late in the first quarter, the Patriots went on to rout the incoming Salem Seminoles in the second half, out-scoring their opponents 50-27 over the final two quarters to win 78-56.
First-year Heritage head coach Brian Anderson attributed his team’s second-half success to a couple of minor adjustments.
“The dam just opened up and things started rolling in our favor,” Anderson said. “We picked up our energy on defense, so I would point to that. We forced (Salem) into some long shots and we rebounded better. I put a couple of different lineups in there defensively so that we would have size. From a coaching standpoint, that’s what that was about.”
Heritage’s RJ Noord and James White were as good as advertised for the Patriots Tuesday night, with each scoring 20 points. Noord shot 9 of 16 from the field while White shot 8 of 15.
The duo combined for 15 points in the fourth quarter on a perfect 8 of 8 shooting.
“Those kids just shined when the lights were on,” Anderson said. “We just shoot the ball better when we’re at home. It’s a rivalry game and emotions run high. They were able to keep their emotions in check and keep the positive vibes high.”
Looking to exact revenge after suffering a close 65-62 loss at home to the Patriots (9-3) in late November, the Seminoles (7-5) were well on their way after a great first quarter.
The Seminoles shot 8 of 17 from the field in the first quarter and built a double-digit lead, 17-7 with 1:40 remaining on a Jeremiah Venson layup. Emanuel Milon scored six points in the quarter to lead all scorers.
A late Noord three-pointer trimmed the Salem lead to 17-11 heading into the second quarter and by the three-minute mark, the game was tied at 25-all on a White jumper. The two rivals traded leads on three more occasions in the quarter before Salem managed to grab a 29-28 lead heading into halftime.
Noord led all scorers at the break with 12 points while Venson scored eight to lead the Seminoles. White had 11 points in the first half on 4 of 9 shooting.
“When we got into the locker room, everyone was heated,” Noord said. “We weren’t playing any defense. Courtney (McBride), one of our leaders, got on us and told us to lock up. We just made little adjustments.”
The game remained in a tight battle until late in the third quarter when a Noord runner extended Heritage’s lead to 47-41, their largest of the night. A Darrion Dalton layup gave the Patriots an eight-point lead before a White fastbreak dunk extended the lead to 10, 51-41.
By the end of the third quarter, the Patriots led the Seminoles 55-43, a lead that proved insurmountable in the end.
White promptly started off the fourth with a three-pointer to extend the lead to 15 points. With the lead trimmed to 13 points with just over four minutes remaining, the Patriots marched on a quick 8-0 run ended by Lackey’s dunk one minute later.
“To have a game, albeit a half where on both sides of the ball everything went in our favor, it’s good for those guys to see,” Anderson said. “They do that everyday in practice and we stay on them. It’s good for our confidence going into Christmas break. I’m really pleased and happy to see the way things unfolded.”
Almost all starters on both the Patriots and Seminoles were pulled after a quick timeout, allowing the reserves to finish out the final 3:21 of play.
With Milon dealing with three fouls, the junior was held to just one field goal in the final three quarters and finished with eight points. Venson led the Seminoles in scoring with 16 points, the only player to reach double figures for the travelers.
Dalton joined Noord and White in double figures with 10 points, all of which were scored in the third quarter.
The Patriots will be back in action Thursday night at Flowery Branch while the Seminoles will take on Westlake Friday night in the Peach Jam Tournament.