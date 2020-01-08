CONYERS -- Having not played a significant role in recent games, Heritage senior guard Christian Davis made the most of his minutes Tuesday night in the Patriots’ biggest game to date against No. 4 ranked Evans.
Davis dished out three assists, stole two passes and scored once to help his team overcome an early double-digit deficit against the Knights, a spark that proved to be key in the end for the Patriots.
The senior’s energy, along with the dynamic play of junior guards James White and RJ Noord, who combined to score 52 points, helped lead Heritage to a second-half rout of Evans, 80-57.
While White (30 points) and Noord (22 points) were responsible for most of the Patriots’ scoring Tuesday night, first-year head coach Brian Anderson called the play of Davis the difference maker.
“Christian, tonight was the difference maker in setting the stage for energy,” Anderson said. “Christian is a senior leader and I’m not surprised. I’m glad that he had that effort at home. We made that comeback, not because of any coaching adjustments, but because of his energy, really. I’m really happy for Christian because he works really hard.”
Davis finished his night with six points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals in just under 17 minutes of play.
“It was good,” Davis said of his performance. “I try my best to contribute as much on this team as possible. I try to get everybody the rock. Swing it, dish it, shoot it if I have to. I just do what it takes for the team to win. Everything just clicked.”
After experiencing back-to-back losses to start Region 3-AAAAAA play, the Patriots’ first multi-game losing streak this season, they found themselves struggling to score the ball early against the Knights.
The Patriots (13-5, 1-2) shot just 4 of 12 in the first quarter and trailed the hot-shooting Knights 18-10. Evans connected on three first-quarter three-pointers while the Patriots managed to connect on only one from long distance.
Evans maintained its lead early on in the second quarter and held an 11-point advantage on three separate occasions before the Patriots made their first run of the game.
A White and-1 was the first of several baskets scored by the Patriots with 6:32 remaining in the first half that helped Heritage chip away at the Evans lead.
Both White and Noord nailed their first three-pointers of the night before a Davis steal and assist to Noord cut the lead to one, 26-25 with 5:06 remaining. Two minutes later, Davis gave Heritage its first lead of the night, 30-29 on a floater, capping a 16-6 run for the Patriots that lasted 3:32.
With momentum shifted in favor of the Patriots, White dished off to Noord one last time in the first half to help give Heritage a 35-31 halftime lead.
Following a slow start for Evans standout Christian Chambers, who was held to a mere five points on five free throws in the first half, the senior began to get things going for the Knights in the third quarter.
His and-1 with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter gave the Knights a 42-40 lead, but the Patriots quickly answered back with a Noord three-pointer, his second of the night.
Leading 43-42, the Patriots dominated the remainder of the third quarter and out-scored the Knights 19-4 over the final 4:31 to take a commanding 59-46 lead into the fourth.
White scored eight of his game-high 30 points during that stretch, including a nifty spin move layup and a dunk in transition to end the quarter with a bang.
Chambers continued to impress for the Knights, but it was all for not as the Patriots continued to pour it on to start the fourth quarter. The Patriots took a 69-49 lead with 3:56 remaining when White drilled his second three-pointer of the night and followed that up with his second dunk just moments later after a Darrion Dalton steal.
With the lead well in hand for the Patriots, the Heritage starters were removed with 2:07 remaining.
“I’m so happy that we were able to protect that lead,” Anderson said. “That’s been a point of emphasis this whole year. We’ve had to claw back into games and we haven’t been as good sustaining a lead. That was the big thing (tonight) and doing it against a really good ranked region team. That was huge for us.”
White also chipped in with eight rebounds and six steals while Noord dished out four assists in the win. Chambers ended his night with 19 points for the Knights.
“That was probably the best game that we’ve had all year,” Anderson said. “Minutes the first quarter, that was probably the best game we’ve had all year.”
After starting 0-2 in region play, Anderson called Tuesday night’s win huge for several reasons.
“It wasn’t a do-or-die game, but it was do-or-die on our execution,” Anderson said. “If we had executed well and lost, I can live with that. But to shoot ourselves in the foot missing seven free throws Friday, we didn’t have that big of an issue tonight. That’s what I take away from it.”